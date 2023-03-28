Adam Idah urges Ireland’s youngsters to ignore trolls and follow their dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Adam Idah urges Ireland’s youngsters to ignore trolls and follow their dreams

By Press Association
Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has condemned racist online abuse aimed at members of the country’s Under-15s squad (Trenka Attila/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has condemned racist online abuse aimed at members of the country’s Under-15s squad (Trenka Attila/PA)

Adam Idah has told young players racially abused online to ignore the trolls and dream of playing for the Republic of Ireland senior team.

The Football Association of Ireland last week called in police after members of the nation’s Under-15s boys team were targeted on multiple social media platforms.

On Monday evening, Cork-born Norwich striker Idah, who has a Nigerian father and an Irish mother, was part of a Republic squad which included five players with African heritage – Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Obafemi are the others – for the Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Asked about the attacks, he said: “It’s not a nice thing to see or hear, it’s an awful thing. I have experienced it myself, it’s not nice for those lads. Under-15s is such a young age, it’s outrageous.

“You can see in the first team, there is so much diversity in the team at the moment. Anyone and everybody has a chance to play for this country. No matter where you are from or who you are, you always have that chance.

“All I can say to those young lads is to keep their heads up, don’t listen to what anyone says, focus on themselves and one day they could be in this team as well.”

The tenor of the abuse aimed at the Under-15s players was that they were “not Irish”, and Idah condemned that view.

Asked how hurtful that was, the 22-year-old said: “The lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are, what religion you are. If you feel like you have the Irish in you, of course.

“We are all here to welcome whoever. If you want to play for this badge, then you are more than welcome. They want to put in as much work as everyone else and fight for their place in the team, I stand by them.”

Idah revealed he has come off his social media accounts after being targeted himself, and called on the companies which run the platforms to clamp down on offenders.

He said: “There should be an identity check when you do set up these social media things. Every company should know who is on their app.

“These things shouldn’t be said. I stand strong with racism. It’s not a nice thing at all and I try to do the best I can to try to stop it.

“But people will always be like that. We need to educate people a bit better, that’s the main thing. Hopefully one day we can crack down on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee street sealed off as police deal with ongoing incident
Robbie Mahon's game time has been limited under James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in…
CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has condemned racist online abuse aimed at members of the country’s Under-15s squad (Trenka Attila/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies
Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week

Editor's Picks

Most Commented