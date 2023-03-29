Time of my life – Adrian Lam ‘loving every minute’ with Leigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Time of my life – Adrian Lam ‘loving every minute’ with Leigh

By Press Association
Leigh head coach Adrian Lam faces former club Wigan on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leigh head coach Adrian Lam faces former club Wigan on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)

When Adrian Lam was appointed Wigan head coach four years ago, part-time neighbours Leigh would hardly have been on his radar.

Now the former State of Origin scrum-half admits the recently-renamed Leopards are giving him the time of his coaching life.

Lam led Wigan to the Super League Grand Final in 2020 before stepping down the following year.

Leigh celebrate a try against Salford
Leigh have started well on their Super League return (Martin Rickett/PA)

He planned to return to Australia but an intriguing offer to spearhead Championship Leigh’s attempts to return to the top flight came along and he could not resist.

Just over a year later and he is flying high, with Leigh having stormed to promotion last year and followed up by making a strong start to life back in the Betfred Super League.

“The ride has been unbelievable so far,” Lam told the PA news agency. “I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I was heading back to the NRL but then I had a really good conversation with (head of rugby) Chris Chester and that turned my head a little bit and convinced me to stay in the UK.

“I’m really happy this opportunity came up. There is a lot of work still to do – it’s about making sure we can get through this season in good shape and keep building moving forward – but I’m really enjoying this journey.

“I’m probably having the time of my life as a coach.”

Leigh have won three of their opening six games this season and been competitive in them all.

After three previous one-season stints in the elite division during the summer era, hopes are high of a more lasting stay this time around.

This week’s challenge sees Lam’s old club Wigan visit the Leigh Sports Village for a derby being billed as the ‘Battle of the Borough’ in relation to their proximity within the same Greater Manchester metropolitan district.

It is rare the clubs have met on relatively equal terms in modern times but Lam, who also played in a Grand Final for the Warriors, is confident going into a game Leigh hope will sell out.

Adrian Lam scores for Wigan against Warrington in 2003
Adrian Lam scores for Wigan against Warrington in 2003 (PA)

“Obviously I had some great moments there as a player and a coach and it hasn’t been too long since I was there,” said Lam, who will pit his wits against his former assistant Matty Peet.

“But I felt in my time there I did what I could and they probably needed a change.

“I am looking forward to this challenge. I think we have got a squad that can cause a few upsets and this is a massive game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Garry Haldane, left, with Fife Provost Jim Leishman.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented