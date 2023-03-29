England’s first transgender referee Lucy Clark has backing of football community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s first transgender referee Lucy Clark has backing of football community

By Press Association

England’s first transgender referee Lucy Clark says she has felt the full backing of the football community since transitioning in 2018.

Clark, who officiates in the Women’s National League as well as at men’s grassroots level, had privately decided to turn her back on the game before making her transition public five years ago.

After being hospitalised with a heart attack, she U-turned on the decision to step away and instead became a flag bearer for the trans community in football.

Clark features in a new film ‘In the Middle’ which will be released on Friday and documents the lives and careers of grassroots officials in England’s semi-professional and amateur leagues.

The film’s release comes amidst the ongoing debate over respect for football officials following an incident in which Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic pushed referee Chris Kavanagh during a recent FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Mitrovic was sent off but the Football Association has said the standard three-match ban was “clearly insufficient” for the offence and a lengthy suspension is expected.

Clark, who despite an overwhelmingly positive reception to her transition, has been subject to transphobic abuse whilst officiating that left her “feeling suicidal”, said that whilst there continues to be a lack of respect for officials in the game, the authorities are beginning to take the issue seriously.

“You should never be touching a referee, invading their personal space,” Clark told the PA news agency. “He (Mitrovic) is a stupid boy. If the FA wants to set an example for grassroots football, give him a 10-game ban.

A referee holds up a yellow card
The film’s release comes amidst the ongoing debate over respect for football referees (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Some of these players could do with going on a refereeing course and learning what the laws are. If they knew the laws, they wouldn’t get themselves in these positions. The laws don’t change just because you’re 1-0 up at Old Trafford going for an FA Cup semi-final.

“I think the FA and the county FAs are slowly starting to realise they have to look after their referees. I think the screw is being turned a bit with punishments.

“But then only a couple of years ago, I had a horrific experience where I received a load of transgender abuse from a club and their supporters at grassroots level.

“I was just told to ignore it. When I took it to the FA and put my report in, the club got an £80 fine. Wow. I was suicidal for a week. Until I went out and did another game – that snapped me out of it.”

Clark is not the first transgender referee worldwide. In 2021, Israeli official Sapir Berman became the first top-flight referee to take charge of a match post-transition when she was in the middle for a game between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Haifa.

Berman met with a positive reception both in Israel and the wider football world, with the Israel Football Association tweeting: “This is the first step in a long and wonderful journey. Sapir, we are proud to do it with you.”

Back in England, Clark has become a point of reference for others who are yet to come. Whilst there have been two referees in the United States who have reached out to her and subsequently come out, others in the UK have made contact but have not felt that the circumstances are right to transition publicly.

Nevertheless, she is hopeful that her journey can continue to help light the way, despite the resistance that trans women have encountered whilst making their way in sport.

“When I was younger, I thought if I told anyone they’d think I was stark raving mad,” said Clark. “I didn’t have the internet to tell me that I wasn’t the only person in the world that felt like that.

“I lived a double life for 15 years without telling the football community who I was.

“When I was in hospital (after suffering a heart attack) I thought ‘sod it – you only get one life, I’m going to live it. I love football. I love officiating. No, I’m not going to give up’. So I came out to the football world.

“Apart from that one experience, everyone has been amazing. Fellow match officials have been great, those that know me have been respectful. Clubs have been really good.

“I’ve had two people in America that have said I’ve inspired them to be their true selves. They’re now living life as their authentic selves and officiating at grassroots level. We follow each other’s journeys.

“We only get one life. You should live it as your authentic self.”

