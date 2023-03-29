London Irish insist all staff will be paid this month amid concern over finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

London Irish insist all staff will be paid this month amid concern over finances

By Press Association
Fears are growing over London Irish’s finances (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fears are growing over London Irish’s finances (Zac Goodwin/PA)

London Irish insist all staff will be paid this month amid growing concerns over the club’s finances in a season that has already seen Wasps and Worcester fold.

Irish are looking for new buyers with owner Mick Crossan stating at the start of the season he would offload the Exiles for free if reassurances could be provided that they would be properly funded.

A report reveals there has been concern among staff that they would not be paid this month.

“It has been public knowledge that the club is exploring its options with regards to investment. However, no comment will be made until there is anything to announce,” a statement read.

“In regards to recent media reports, London Irish can categorically confirm that all staff will be paid this month. Anything reported to the contrary is pure speculation.”

Irish, who play at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium, are thought to be at risk because of their low turnover and high debt.

The Gallagher Premiership has already lost Wasps and Worcester to administration this season, while a cash injection of £13million rescued Leicester from a precarious position in February.

The top flight now consists of only 11 sides, a problematic number that is being discussed by club chiefs and at Premiership Rugby with a 10-team competition the preferred choice.

“It’s under discussion at the moment,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor told the PA news agency.

“There’s a general theme around less is more, both in terms of player welfare, loading and congestion with the international calendar generally.

“From a high-performance perspective as well, so less is more for England too. How you get there is clearly a debate.

“We need to balance standards with strategy as far as regional representation and where our fans are.

Premiership champions Leicester needed a £13million cash injection in February
Premiership champions Leicester needed a £13million cash injection in February (Mike Egerton/PA)

“No decision has been made around that at the moment – we’re an 11-team league and we will still be that next season.

“People have recognised that 10 is an optimal number but you need to balance that desire with the practical realities of having 11 shareholders at the moment.”

Newcastle have denied that their recent cost-cutting has been undertaken with a view to dropping out of the Premiership.

