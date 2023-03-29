Shaun Wane wants to put ‘torture’ of World Cup exit behind him and focus on 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Shaun Wane wants to put ‘torture’ of World Cup exit behind him and focus on 2025

By Press Association
Shaun Wane admits he is still “tortured” by England’s World Cup exit (Tim Goode/PA)
Shaun Wane admits he is still “tortured” by England’s World Cup exit (Tim Goode/PA)

Shaun Wane is determined to emerge from the “torture” of England’s Rugby League World Cup exit as he begins the arduous process of building a new-look squad capable of going further at the next tournament in 2025.

England will face 2025 hosts France at Warrington on April 29 in their first game since their agonising golden point semi-final defeat to Samoa in November that shattered hopes of a home World Cup triumph.

With officials also in what they describe as “advanced talks” to land a three-match series against Tonga in the Autumn, Wane, who signed a three-year contract extension last month, is planning for the long-term future.

England v Greece – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – Bramall Lane
Shaun Wane’s England will face France in Warrington next month (Tim Goode/PA)

“It still tortures me to this day,” recalled Wane of England’s elimination at the Emirates Stadium when Stephen Crichton kicked the winning drop-goal that sent the South Sea islanders through to their first final.

“I won’t get over that for a long, long time. It really affected me, the way we lost. The competition was great, it was the best five or six weeks of my life. It was just the way we finished, in that manner.

“I’ve thought about it every single day. I’ve looked at everything I did, the team I picked, the bench I picked, the way we trained and how I verbalised my message to the players and staff. I’ve really had a look at myself and I wouldn’t do anything different.”

England v Samoa – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – St James’ Park
Doubts remain over the international future of England captain Sam Tomkins (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite the emotional fall-out Wane, boosted by the apparently unanimous backing of his senior players, had no hesitation in agreeing the new deal and his focus on 2025 will begin with a relatively low-key match against a team whom England brushed aside 42-18 in the World Cup second round in October.

Chief among his expected sweeping changes will be a decision over the future of 33-year-old captain Sam Tomkins, who has barely played for Catalans this season following knee surgery, and announced last month that he will bring his playing career to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Leaving the door open for Tomkins to make a decision, Wane added: “I’ve too much respect for Sam. I’ve known him since he was a kid and I’m looking forward to having a few conversations with him over the next few weeks.”

Wane is adamant he will look to blend youth and experience in what he called a “very different” squad, which is set to include the likes of St Helens’ Lewis Dodd, who missed the World Cup due to injury, with in-form Warrington half-back George Williams a likely candidate for the captaincy in Tomkins’ expected absence.

England v Samoa – Rugby League World Cup – Semi-Final – Emirates Stadium
England were left devastated by their semi-final loss to Samoa (Adam Davy/PA)

“It will be a very young and very different squad, very much with 2025 in mind,” added Wane. “It won’t be a clear-out, because I picked some players who were over 30 in the World Cup and they did a fantastic job, so I need their experience.

“I don’t want to start afresh with a load of young players, and those senior players will have a big influence in the squad moving forward.”

The RFL’s bid to maintain the international game’s momentum since the World Cup has inevitably been hampered by reluctance from Australia’s NRL clubs to release star players, and negotiations remain ongoing to secure both the Tongans and a potential further series against Samoa in 2024.

England v Greece – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – Bramall Lane
George Williams has been tipped as a potential future England captain (Tim Goode/PA)

Wane is convinced he can detect a willingness among Super League clubs to embrace a new international era, but says he cannot afford to be affected by the broader politics that will determine the nature of his side’s path to France.

“As far as I’m aware it’s not set in stone, but it most likely will be happening,” Wane said of the Tonga series. “As far as I’m concerned, the RFL and IMG know the importance of international rugby to our game and it is going to continue to improve.

“I’m not frustrated about it. I’m happy I’ve got the job and when it’s announced I’ll crack on. I’m not one for dwelling on things that I’m not in control of. I understand it’s very complicated, and when I get told it’s on I’m planning to make England ready for the 2025 World Cup.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

Robbie Mahon's game time has been limited under James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in…
CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Shaun Wane admits he is still “tortured” by England’s World Cup exit (Tim Goode/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants

Editor's Picks

Most Commented