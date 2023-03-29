Barry Robson ready to ‘deliver on expectations’ after keeping Aberdeen reins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson ready to ‘deliver on expectations’ after keeping Aberdeen reins

By Press Association
Barry Robson won an award after being given an extended run as Aberdeen boss (Handout)
Barry Robson won an award after being given an extended run as Aberdeen boss (Handout)

Barry Robson has been given the chance to make the Aberdeen manager’s job his on a long-term basis after the club interviewed five other candidates for the role.

Robson received a double boost on Wednesday after being named manager of the month for March soon after being handed the reins until the end of the season.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder stepped up as caretaker boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin in January and, after losing to St Mirren following an early red card for Ross McCrorie, he has guided the team to four wins in their last five cinch Premiership games.

The only setback since the opening defeat was at Celtic Park and the Scotland midfielder has been handed the job for the final nine games of the season as the fourth-placed Dons look to secure European football.

A club statement said Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew had agreed to continue in their posts “initially” until the end of the campaign.

Chairman Dave Cormack explained the circumstances behind the decision.

“The club embarked on a clear and patient process where director of football Steven Gunn led the vetting of all inbound applications as well as managing an outbound search, teaming up with an external agency, to unearth candidates that matched our criteria,” he said.

“Once the potential manager pool was down to six candidates, Steven and chief executive Alan Burrows, together with non-executive directors Willie Garner and Stewart Milne, conducted interviews.

“Three candidates, including Barry, met with this group in person for further, in-depth discussions over the last week.

“The board subsequently met to debate the outcomes of these interviews and discussions. It was unanimously agreed that Barry should continue in his role initially through to the end of the season.

“We believe that continuing the momentum, high standards and energy that Barry has instilled in the squad, with only nine league games to go, is critical to the club achieving its goal of European football next season.”

The decision gives clarity to Aberdeen ahead of Saturday’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone. The Dons also face Kilmarnock, Ross County and Rangers before the split.

Robson had been working as Aberdeen’s development phase manager before his promotion but previously worked with the first team under Derek McInnes.

The 44-year-old said: “Both Steve and I are delighted and honoured to be asked by the board to continue in our current roles and to demonstrate our ability to lead the team in the longer term.

“We have had a tremendous reaction from the players, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have bought into the things we have asked them to do.

“I fully understand what our objectives are between now and the end of May, and I will work as hard as I possibly can, together with the excellent staff group at the club, to deliver on those expectations.”

