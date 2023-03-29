Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 29 2023, 6.09pm Share Harry Kane’s family expecting a new arrival – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4263364/harry-kanes-family-expecting-a-new-arrival-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Harry Kane’s family is set to get bigger (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29. Football Harry Kane shared some big news. Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrqwqgH6CM— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 29, 2023 Peter Crouch addressed the ‘virgin’ quote. We address ‘the virgin’ quote on todays podcast 🤦🏼♂️Ep 2 of @PeterCrouchPod out today !!!! pic.twitter.com/JKd5LWvaOt— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 29, 2023 James Maddison beat Eric Dier at Countdown. I hadn’t told Eric the practice round was set up so thanks for stitching me up 😂👍🏻 https://t.co/UtZ4Q3OusE— James Maddison (@Madders10) March 29, 2023 Marcus Rashford was hard at work. Marginal gains 🔋💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/YFI0uizsDm— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2023 Scotland enjoyed their victory over Spain. Special night at Hampden 🏴💙 pic.twitter.com/D9dcFFubln— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 29, 2023 🏴❤️ @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/awQP5ogRB2— Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) March 28, 2023 Special 🏴 pic.twitter.com/A0R8KsuchD— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) March 28, 2023 The celebrations also continued for Lionel Messi and Argentina. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Emi Martinez (@emi_martinez26) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cristian Romero (@cutiromero2) Son Heung-min was as proud as ever to represent South Korea. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민)🇰🇷 (@hm_son7) A new addition for Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Renan Lodi (@renan_lodi) Kai Havertz brought a passion to life. Hi guys! ✌A real passion project of mine is finally coming to life.The Kai Havertz charity. @KHStiftungOur mission: Helping. Our goal: Progress. For humans and animals. It‘s now live, so check us out! We‘re only getting started https://t.co/sH9Wlzv3z8 pic.twitter.com/0izc8GxNMi— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) March 29, 2023 Harry Redknapp visited friends in Loch Lomond. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) Happy birthday, Leah Williamson. Our captain. 💪Happy birthday, @leahcwilliamson! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/swdb9Gk7o2— Lionesses (@Lionesses) March 29, 2023 Ian Wright enjoyed an Arsenal reunion. Lovely dinner with the lads 🫶🏾♥️ #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/3ln9aB4kZt— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 28, 2023 Swimming Adam Peaty was striving for the right work-life balance. pic.twitter.com/z1GhlVH33l— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) March 29, 2023 Motor racing Lando Norris arrived Down Under. Ready to rumble pic.twitter.com/fco7ErP6am— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 29, 2023 Rugby union George North was glad to be back with Ospreys. Great to be back with @ospreys_official. Big week coming up 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VGX2U8TcfY— George North (@George_North) March 29, 2023 Rowing Hump day on a big week for Helen Glover. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Helen (@helenglovergb) Darts Michael van Gerwen marked the halfway point of the 2023 Premier League. Halfway through the 2023 Premier League 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/E0yPCFwKaU— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 29, 2023 