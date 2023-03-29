Adam Peaty to miss British Championships as he shares mental health struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Peaty to miss British Championships as he shares mental health struggle

By Press Association
Adam Peaty has announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming British Swimming Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Adam Peaty has announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming British Swimming Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has withdrawn from the British Swimming Championships due to mental health reasons.

The 28-year-old said he is “not enjoying the sport” as he has done previously and will not compete in next month’s championships in Sheffield.

Peaty believes his decision will help him prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics, where he will be hoping to defend the 100 metre breaststroke and 4×100 metre mixed medley golds he picked up at Tokyo 2020.

Peaty wrote on his social media accounts: “Everyone wants to sit in your seat until they have to sit in your seat… very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual’s mental health. They don’t understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves to win over and over again.

“As some people may know, I’ve struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it’s important to be honest about it.

“I’m tired, I’m not myself and I’m not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade.

“Some might recognise it as burnout; I just know that over the last few years I haven’t had the answers. With help, now I know how I can address the imbalance in my life.

“Whilst I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month. This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Adam Peaty with his gold medal after winning the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics
Adam Peaty with his gold medal after winning the men's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’m hugely grateful for all the support I am receiving from my team and family at British Swimming along with my incredible sponsors, family and friends.

“As always, I thank the swimming community and beyond for the incredible support I’ve forever received.

“This sport has given me everything I am and I’m looking forward to finding the love I have for it again.”

Peaty suffered a setback in 2022 after breaking his foot in a freak training accident, but was able to recover in time and compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

A mixed Games saw him finish fourth in the 100m breaststroke – his first defeat in the event in eight years – but he bounced back 48 hours later to win gold in the 50m distance.

