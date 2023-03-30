Referee Gary Parsons shares experience with fellow cancer survivor David Brooks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Referee Gary Parsons shares experience with fellow cancer survivor David Brooks

By Press Association
David Brooks and referee Gary Parsons spoke after the Hampshire Cup final last week (AFC Bournemouth handout/PA)
David Brooks and referee Gary Parsons spoke after the Hampshire Cup final last week (AFC Bournemouth handout/PA)

When referee Gary Parsons pulled David Brooks for a chat at the end of a Bournemouth development squad game last week, it was not the usual conversation between player and official.

Brooks played for the Cherries youth team in a Hampshire Cup game against Portsmouth as he continues his comeback after his battle with cancer, having made his Premier League return a few days earlier.

The 25-year-old, who has beaten stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, scored a hat-trick and claimed an assist in a 5-2 win, yet might have got more out of his talk with Parsons after full-time.

The match official knows exactly what Brooks has been through, having also beaten cancer.

The 43-year-old, a Step One referee officiating National League and Premier League 2 games, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020 and given less than 50 per cent chance of surviving.

Yet, barely 12 months later, he was back out with the whistle in his hand refereeing a National League game.

It was a chance meeting between the two at Dean Court last week, but they bonded over shared experiences.

“It was a complete coincidence that I reffed that game. We had a chat afterwards,” Parsons, whose latest scan in October 2022 showed no evidence of the disease, told the PA news agency.

David Brooks and referee Gary Parsons have both survived cancer
David Brooks and referee Gary Parsons have both survived cancer (AFC Bournemouth handout/PA)

“To speak to people that have been through it is so much easier. We were speaking for about half an hour, speaking about things that only we can understand.

“I’d never met him before, but it was a nice meeting and he didn’t know my story.

“When he scored his hat-trick he was taking his time walking back and I said, ‘Come on, get your a*** back, we need to get on with the game’.

“And he was like, ‘Give me a break, I’ve been out with cancer’.

“And I went, ‘Yeah, I’ve done that as well and can still get back, so hurry up’. He laughed and that’s where the conversation started.

“If he wants to chat again then I’m more than happy to. If I can help in any way then I will.”

Despite his speedy return to the pitch, Parsons’ journey back was not easy.

He recalls going through “nine months of hell” with chemotherapy, which also caused him to have a suspected heart attack, as well as suffering with his mental health.

“I went to a very dark hole to start with,” he added. “I have two young boys, at the time 15 and 12, and to try and explain to your boys that you might not be there is a very difficult thing.

“I didn’t feel sorry for myself, but I was negative. It was, ‘Am I going to be here? I am going to see the next birthday’ – they were the thoughts.

“Then when I had a plan in place I could structure what I am doing. After a week of getting home, I was pestering them to get going. I wanted it all over and done with.

“From a personal point of view there were some not nice days.”

He made a triumphant return on the final day of the 2020-21 season when he took charge of Woking against Wealdstone and initially thought that would be his swansong as a referee.

But that has not proved to be the case and he is in his second full season back at Step One level, with ambitions to become a referee in the English Football League.

“I begged them to let me do a proper game of football that season,” he said.

“I got ill before the season started. My goal was to beat cancer and referee a game of football before the end of the season. I got out at Woking on the last day of the season as a comeback game.

Parsons returned to refereeing just a year after his cancer diagnosis with a game at Woking in May 2021
Parsons, left, returned to refereeing just a year after his cancer diagnosis with a game at Woking in May 2021 (PGMOL handout/PA)

“I wasn’t fit. I wasn’t probably mentally prepared but it was two fingers to cancer. It might have got me but I got back in a football season.

“I am now in my second full season back. It is going well. It has been an enjoyable season.

“I am one promotion away from the EFL. If my body holds up, my goal is to referee in the EFL.

“I have been fourth official and been involved in it in the last three years and I am striving to get to that level. That would complete the journey for me.”

:: Bowel Cancer UK is launching a new campaign for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month helping people to #KnowTheHigh5 symptoms of bowel cancer. Take the symptoms quiz today:

bowelcanceruk.org.uk/quiz

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…
Sue Varga from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth gran left fighting for life after three brain aneurysms makes remarkable recovery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented