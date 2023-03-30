Leah Williamson: Playing all home games at Emirates Stadium is realistic aim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leah Williamson: Playing all home games at Emirates Stadium is realistic aim

By Press Association
Leah Williamson put in a fine display as Arsenal reached the Women’s Champions League semi-final at the expense of Bayern Munich. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leah Williamson believes it is a realistic aim for Arsenal to play all of their matches at the Emirates Stadium in the future.

The England captain starred in a 2-0 Women’s Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, a result which takes Arsenal into the last four for the first time in a
decade.

The game was watched by a crowd of 21,307 at the Emirates and Jonas Eidevall’s side have already played in front of attendances in excess of 40,000 on three previous occasions this season.

Eidevall himself said hosting all women’s fixtures at the 60,000-seater stadium, rather than occasionally moving from Meadow Park, should now be the target.

Williamson echoed the sentiments of her manager having put in a fine midfield performance with the captain’s armband against Bayern on her 26th birthday following Kim Little’s early injury.

“I think that is one of my favourites,” she said of the Emirates performance.

“Beating Spurs the first time here was pretty special, but this is probably up there with one of my favourite nights.

“Every time we come here this is a professional environment, the pitch is incredible, the fans, how much you take from that atmosphere as well.

“As much as we can get it here, as much as we can keep pushing, we will keep trying to do our job and win those games and create good football. Then hopefully the club can join us in that as well.”

The second leg of the Champions League semi-final will be played at the Emirates on May 1 and, asked if she shared Eidevall’s view that every game could be hosted there, Williamson added: “For sure.

“I mean, if you asked me five years ago it would have been completely different again.

“But the fact that, what the club do, the fanbase that we have and how much of a following Arsenal Women have – which we have always had and we have always needed to…this is a historic football club and people know about us and have always known about us.

“We need to just get them in. So it feels realistic.”

