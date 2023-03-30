David Martindale happy to help Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater earn moves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale happy to help Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater earn moves

By Press Association
Jack Fitzwater is set to leave Livingston this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Fitzwater is set to leave Livingston this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale insists he will be happy to help Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater find new clubs after resigning himself to losing the key duo at the end of this season.

Club captain Devlin, 29, and centre-back Fitzwater, 25, are expected to leave the Lions under freedom of contract this summer.

And although he is disappointed that Livingston will not be able to hold on to the influential defenders, manager Martindale has no issue with endorsing their credentials to any interested parties.

“I know they’re not going to be here next season but I’ve reached the stage in my relationship with them where I’m going to try and promote their careers as much as possible,” he said.

“I’ve sent a text message to a few clubs in Scotland and in England to show that if I had the financial capability, both players would be in the building next year without a shadow of a doubt.

“I don’t want to lose them but I think it’s inevitable that I am going to lose them. If I can help progress their careers, I’m more than willing to do that.”

Martindale revealed he has had notes of interest in Devlin, who joined from Walsall in 2019.

“I’ve had a few phone-calls but it’s not my place to say who they’re from or where Nicky Devlin might be playing next year,” he said.

“I’m more than happy to vouch for Nicky. I think he’d be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here but it may appeal to him to go back down the road (to England).”

Sixth-placed Livingston face a significant game in their quest to secure a top-six place in the cinch Premiership when they visit seventh-placed St Mirren, who are just a point behind them.

“At this point in time you’re looking at it being between us and St Mirren, with St Johnstone having an outside chance,” Martindale said of the battle for a top-six berth.

“If we were to beat St Mirren on Saturday, there would be three games to go and we’d be four points ahead, so we’d be there and thereabouts.

“St Mirren have two tough games after that against Rangers and Hearts. But if ourselves and St Mirren go on a poor run and St Johnstone win the next two or three, they could come right into the mix.

“I’ve looked at all the fixtures of the teams around us, including Aberdeen and Hibs (in fourth and fifth), to see roughly what it might take for us to get into the top six but a lot of that is outwith my control.

“I’m more inclined to focus on things within our control, which is our next game, St Mirren on Saturday.”

