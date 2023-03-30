Anthony Joshua’s opponent Jermaine Franklin ‘inspired’ by time with Tyson Fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua’s opponent Jermaine Franklin ‘inspired’ by time with Tyson Fury

By Press Association
Jermaine Franklin trained with Tyson Fury last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jermaine Franklin trained with Tyson Fury last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Underdog Jermaine Franklin is drawing inspiration from Tyson Fury ahead of facing Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

The American heavyweight is back in England’s capital four months on from suffering a narrow majority decision loss to Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena.

Franklin spent time in the gym with world champion Fury before fighting Whyte and is enjoying rubbing shoulders with the best in the division.

“Yeah it was a huge inspiration just being around Tyson Fury,” Franklin told the PA news agency.

“Training in the gym with him, I was inspired, but I am not a hard person to inspire. It only takes a little bit.

“It doesn’t take much for me to feel motivated. I just honoured my time with him for the couple of weeks I was out there.

“I am starting to love it in London honestly. I have been here twice now, got a lot of love, people out here have shown me a lot of support.

“It is kind of nice to be at another place in the world and people still recognise me.

“We got here last Sunday and a couple of people stopped us in the street, someone paid for our food in a restaurant so I am very appreciative of all that.”

Saginaw-born Franklin was adamant there was no hesitation over a UK return despite the frustration of his points defeat to home fighter Whyte last time.

It was the first loss of his eight-year professional career but Joshua will face a different “warrior” this weekend with Franklin (21-1, 14KOs) boasting a six-pack after losing 28lbs and returning to being a full-time athlete.

Ahead of his bout with Whyte in November, the American was juggling full-time work.

Franklin said with a smile: “Yeah before I was working at this factory, making commercial roofing.

“I worked in the knitting department and we did maintenance to make sure the machines were running properly.

“Now I am a full-time athlete again, so I am just working out, staying in the gym and staying ready.

“Every fight brings me closer to trying to be a world champion. I take them all as life-changing. I don’t take one kindly or softly. I look at them all as do-or-die.”

Many have dubbed this weekend all or nothing for Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) after his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, but Franklin insists he would take no pleasure from sending the British boxer into retirement.

The motivation for the 29-year-old is instead to fulfil his life-long dream of being a world champion.

“I always got the most confidence in myself,” Franklin added.

“That Dillian Whyte fight just pushed it a bit more and gave me more confidence than I already have. I am extremely confident in myself and my ability all the time.

“I just love the sport. I think of myself as a warrior, as a samurai or something. I love to fight the best warriors.

“I love a challenge, I love the art and war of the sport. Honestly for me, the motivation is to prove myself to be one of the top warriors in the game.

“I just want to put myself at the top. I feel like the last fight pushed me up there and now it is time I claimed my stake up there with the top guys.”

