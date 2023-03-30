EFL’s potential deal with DAZN ‘could help close the gap with Premier League’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

EFL’s potential deal with DAZN ‘could help close the gap with Premier League’

By Press Association
All EFL matches could be live streamed as part of the deal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
All EFL matches could be live streamed as part of the deal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

A deal with DAZN to stream all EFL matches and end the Saturday afternoon blackout could help the competition close the financial gap to the Premier League, sources close to the bid have claimed.

The streaming platform is understood to be keen on a long-term deal with the EFL of at least five years. The league issued an invitation to broadcasters last month to submit offers for its rights from 2024-25 onwards, and that process is still ongoing.

DAZN’s offer is reported to be worth £200million a year and would require the lifting of the traditional Saturday afternoon blackout period, which blocks the broadcast of games at any level in England between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Matches in England cannot be broadcast in any form between the hours of 2.45pm and 5.15pm, if more than 50 per cent of teams in the top two divisions are playing at the same time
Matches in England cannot be broadcast in any form between the hours of 2.45pm and 5.15pm, if more than 50 per cent of teams in the top two divisions are playing at the same time (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sources close to DAZN’s bid feel the EFL is currently “underexposed”, with some clubs in League One and League Two never featuring on television.

The partnership “could help close the gap with the Premier League – which is good for the whole league structure”, sources say.

The original purpose of the Saturday blackout was to protect live attendances and grassroots participation, but sources close to the DAZN bid believe the deal would help create equal billing for all 72 clubs, allowing them to grow their fan bases and increase commercial revenues.

“All recent evidence points to the more matches that are broadcast, the better it is for attendances,” the source said.

The blackout is imposed under Article 48 of UEFA’s statutes. Currently, the English Football Association is one of only three UEFA member associations which has a request in to apply the block.

It allows an association to nominate “blocked hours” when no broadcasts can take place from within UEFA territories. The article stipulates that in order for it to be applied, 50 per cent of the top two division matches must be played at the same time.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said in 2021 his competition would have to be
EFL chairman Rick Parry said in 2021 his competition would have to be “open-minded” about the blackout when it considered future media rights sales (Mike Egerton/PA)

EFL chairman Rick Parry told PA in 2021 that his organisation would not rule out making a request to scrap the blackout in its future broadcast deals.

He said: “We are almost unique in Europe now in having a blackout period. I’m not presuming that it goes, but equally, if we’re looking at streaming, at new technologies and new broadcasters, we will probably have to be open-minded in terms of scheduling.

“And I know that at the EFL we will be looking at these things in any event. Our TV deal is up in 2024 and unusually we will be going ahead of the Premier League.

“Already our people are putting a lot of time and effort into studying developments looking at different potential strategies.”

Sources close to the bid believe DAZN is “uniquely placed” to help clubs target the next generation of fans, because of its digital and social capabilities.

The Football Supporters’ Association said: “Supporters’ groups have always been supportive of the 3pm blackout and our football pyramid is arguably the best in the world with matchday attendances all the way down to amateur levels dwarfing that of other countries. That’s something we should be proud of – and we don’t want to lose it.

“The feeling is that the blackout helps keep attendances high at all levels, as supporters are more likely to consistently support their local club if the 3pm slot is kept clear of live broadcast matches. Once the blackout’s gone, it’s probably gone for good, regardless of the consequences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
Dundee unveiled their new kit for season 2023/24 today at the V&A.
Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling
Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented