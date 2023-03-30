Tottenham supporters’ trust believes club’s ‘lack of leadership’ is ‘a real concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tottenham supporters’ trust believes club’s ‘lack of leadership’ is ‘a real concern’

By Press Association
Tottenham’s leadership has been criticised (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tottenham’s leadership has been criticised (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham have been told to take control of the “crisis” engulfing the club by its supporters’ trust.

Spurs’ season was thrown into further chaos on Wednesday when it was revealed managing director of football Fabio Paratici’s ban in Italy had been extended worldwide.

Paratici was handed a two-and-a-half-year ban from the game in January after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

Fabio Paratici's ban has been extended worldwide
Fabio Paratici’s ban has been extended worldwide (Mike Egerton/PA)

While Paratici’s suspension initially only prevented him from working in Italy, FIFA’s extension of the Italian FA’s (FIGC) ban will restrict him from fulfilling his duties at Tottenham.

Spurs confirmed they were “seeking further clarification from FIFA” and pointed to the fact an appeal had previously been launched with FIGC Federal Court of Appeals, which is set to be heard on April 19, but days after the departure of Antonio Conte, the board has been urged to show leadership.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust board member Martin Buhagiar told the PA news agency: “It is one drama after another, one mess and one crisis after another.

“It is really worrying because the lack of leadership there is becoming a real concern for Spurs fans now.

“We’ve known for months that Conte is leaving and no one at any point thought he would stay beyond the summer so that started it, because you’ve got Conte leaving but there doesn’t appear to be a Plan B. We’ve gone back to interim managers again.

“For me it shows really poor forward planning and that is the issue at Spurs. We have no first-team coach, no women’s coach, our director of football has been suspended and just before his suspension is endorsed worldwide by FIFA, they get him to send out a video talking about Conte.

“It is just about leadership. You need someone to stand up and say enough of this.

“It is identifying what that strategy is and standing up and offering leadership and being clear on the vision of the club.”

Spurs defended their decision to allow Paratici to appear on club channels on Tuesday night and insisted they only received written notification of FIFA’s decision on Wednesday afternoon, but it was January 20 when the experienced Italian was first given a 30-month ban from football.

This was after the FIGC handed out punishment to Juventus and various other individuals following the investigation into capital gains violations.

While Paratici has not sat by the dugout – as was previously the case – since the verdict, he has continued to be a key figure in transfers and contract negotiations at Spurs.

He was also drawing up a list of candidates to replace Conte, but that could now be shelved as FIFA’s extension of the Italian FA’s sanctions should stop Paratici from taking part in all football-related activities, the PA news agency understands.

THST board member Buhagiar added: “We know Fabio is innocent until proven guilty and we hope he is found not guilty. I am sure he will but it doesn’t mean you don’t do your due diligence and check to see if and when this decision by FIFA will happen.

“The club should have kept him in the background or put him on gardening leave (in January) to take him away from the firing line.

“That coupled with the fact we knew Conte was leaving in the summer and he has gone now but given they must have known he was going anyway, since January what have they been doing?

“Bayern Munich have shown how a big club acts. They got rid of (Julian) Nagelsmann and within 24 hours they got (Thomas) Tuchel in because they’ve gone ‘this is the way we run our club and do business’.”

Conte’s long-serving assistant Cristian Stellini has been tasked with guiding Tottenham to a top-four finish and will face the media on Friday ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton.

Cristian Stellini, left, has been handed the reins following Antonio Conte's departure
Cristian Stellini, left, has been handed the reins following Antonio Conte’s departure (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Spurs do not play at home until Saturday week against Brighton and season-ticker holder Buhagiar can sense the growing disillusionment amongst the fanbase towards owners ENIC.

“I think there is a complete disillusion about the way the club is being run and I think this is the worst it has been,” he said.

“Something has to change. Either the club has to change its strategy and the way it communicates with fans or something more severe needs to happen.

“The stadium is great, but there is no point having a brilliant stadium if you haven’t got a footballing team you can be proud of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
Dundee unveiled their new kit for season 2023/24 today at the V&A.
Dundee fans react to 'absolute belter' of a new home top after V&A unveiling
Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented