Hibernian manager Lee Johnson determined to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson determined to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers

By Press Association
Josh Campbell is Hibs’ top scorer this term (Steve Welsh/PA)
Josh Campbell is Hibs’ top scorer this term (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is determined to start closing the gap on Celtic and Rangers – and he believes the best way to do it is to develop more homegrown players in the mould of the burgeoning Josh Campbell.

Fifth-place Hibs are currently a whopping 33 points behind the second-place Gers, while even third-place Hearts are 28 adrift of the Ibrox side. Johnson, whose team suffered back-to-back defeats against the Glasgow pair in their two most recent matches, admits he is “shocked” at just how big the gap has become between Scotland’s traditional big two and the rest of the clubs.

“I’m fascinated with closing the gap on the Old Firm,” he said. “It really is something I want to get my teeth into.

“It’s shocked me so far in terms of how big the gap is. Looking back to the first game against Rangers (in August) when we got a draw, I was quite disappointed on the day but now, looking back, I realise what a good result it was.

“We’ve got to find a way both at the back end of this season if we’re in the top six and then into next season of producing more points from those games.”

Johnson admits the huge monetary advantage Celtic and Rangers hold over their rivals makes it hard for anyone to challenge them domestically. However, he believes that shrewd recruitment and player development can help close the gap.

Johnson cited 22-year-old Campbell, a boyhood supporter who came through the academy and is currently the team’s top scorer, as the type of player the Hibees have to develop and then tie down on long-term deals if they are to become a more credible force within Scottish football.

“At the end of the day, if you pay more you get better decision-makers, better athletes and you get top players if you get your recruitment right,” he said. “But for us, the way we close the gap is developing.

“We’ve got some really good young players (in the academy) that are actually used to beating Rangers and Celtic, and I think psychologically that’s quite important.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep our best players and we’ve got to make sure they’re locked down enough not to get whipped away from us for too low a value.

“The more early decisions you can make that bear fruit, the better. For example, Josh Campbell is a player that’s only going to get better with his character and the way we work and the way we coach.

“That’s the type of player we want to be able to put on that stage, and he has big influence on the ball and off the ball. It’s something we’re really looking to do and we want to do it as quickly as possible. The starting point is obviously getting better results against them as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
2
Andrew Blaney outside Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Family tributes to ‘beautiful soul’ as father-of-two named as victim of Carnoustie crash
4
CR0041932, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Dr Ian Robertson, of Ian Robertson Dental Car in Broughty Ferry, is stepping away from the practice at the end of April after 23 years I've spoken to him about the reasons why and what he is hoping to do now he is (semi-retiring). He is happy to be pictured at the practice. Picture shows; Ian Robertson in his surgery, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 30th March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dentist to step down after 23 years
5
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee shops out to create ‘vibrant’ city centre – here’s which ones will open…
5
6
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
7
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
12
8
UFC president Dana White has donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray
UFC president Dana White donates £10,000 to help Fife MMA star Stevie Ray’s daughter,…
9
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
4
10
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats

More from The Courier

The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam
Kevin Bowie (left) has failed in an appeal regarding the death of Michael McArthur (right).
Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals

Editor's Picks

Most Commented