Ferdinand and Terry nominated for Hall of Fame – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association March 30 2023, 6.33pm

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30. Football The Premier League revealed its latest Hall of Fame nominees. Introducing your 2023 #PLHallOfFame nominees 📣Vote for your 3️⃣: https://t.co/cVUsRGi8Vs pic.twitter.com/DHYhP3Uhnw— Premier League (@premierleague) March 30, 2023 Delighted to be nominated again on the #PLHallOfFameFew decent CB’s listed on the nominees 👀 https://t.co/0yplzdeaM5— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 30, 2023 Wow! Some incredible players in the #PLHallOfFame nominations 🔥Nice to be included 😎Voting link is here: https://t.co/zvKGARNnn2 https://t.co/iKBrdtiARJ— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) March 30, 2023 💙💙💙 https://t.co/pW4ZobGDow— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 30, 2023 Cricket KP was making a point. The off side is very overrated my boy! Nothing good happens through the off side. It’s incredibly boring… pic.twitter.com/gMEbouIC8I— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 30, 2023 Virat Kohli was crossing a bridge. Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love ❤️ 👨👩👧 pic.twitter.com/pl2P9snN2G— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2023 Rugby Union Danny Cipriani tells critics to lay off rugby. If we use rugby to pretend we are better than everyone else and en force a moral compass. Our sport will crumble. It is a game. It is theatre. When footballers go down it’s all part of the action. Let’s stop judging and start enjoying https://t.co/w3Y5aUrd2a— Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) March 30, 2023 Boxing Jermaine Franklin was feeling confident. 96% of fans of boxing believe I cant win. My team believe I can win. I believe I can win. This Saturday on the @daznboxing I shock the world. The bigger they are, the harder they fall. @SalitaProm @matchroomboxing #fyp #joshuavsfranklin #fight #boxing pic.twitter.com/x94ydTmR5g— Jermaine Franklin Jr (Official Pg) (@JermaineFrankl6) March 30, 2023 Formula One George Russell was enjoying the Australian lifestyle. Melbourne vibes. 🇦🇺✌️ pic.twitter.com/XDpWitJgQ6— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 30, 2023 Tennis Bianca Andreescu was hit by the injury bug again. Update🖤 pic.twitter.com/gZ1l0M1vnW— Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 29, 2023 