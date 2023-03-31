Thomas Frank believes Brighton have set great example of top-flight stability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank believes Brighton have set great example of top-flight stability

By Press Association
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (centre) has been impressed with Brighton’s campaign (John Walton/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (centre) has been impressed with Brighton’s campaign (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank feels both Brentford and Brighton have shown how a “clear strategy and calm leadership” can help deliver Premier League stability.

The Bees return to Premier League action at the Amex Stadium on Saturday sitting eighth in the table, behind Brighton on goal difference and level on points with Liverpool.

It has so far been a positive campaign for both clubs, with the Bees producing an impressive 12-match unbeaten league run, while Brighton have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Fans of each team have allowed themselves to dream of European qualification, aspirations which Frank feels have been built on solid foundations.

“It is two clubs who have done fantastically well,” the Brentford head coach said.

“If you just measure the years in the Premier League, they (Brighton) are four years ahead of us in terms of how to develop the club, the team and everything.

“I think they have done fantastic and are in a really, really good position.”

Frank told a press conference: “I know the data-driven aspect that both clubs are involved in and believe in, so I understand the links between the two clubs in that way.

“It also seems that both clubs are well driven in terms of clear strategy, calm leadership and I think that’s important as well.”

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi took over at Brighton during September when Graham Potter left for Chelsea and has maintained the club’s progress while also playing an attractive style.

“De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job,” said Frank.

“I think he was privileged to come into a very well run club, privileged to come in and stand on the shoulders of Graham Potter and his coaching staff.

“After seven games, when Graham left, they had 16 points and were fourth in the table – that’s a fantastic foundation to start from.

“De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job to continue that development and they are in a very nice position in the league.”

While impressed with Brighton’s approach, Frank is confident his side can produce the required performance to leave the south coast with a positive result.

“He (De Zerbi) is very aware of what he wants in terms of the build-up phase, there is clearly a good structure there that they work on a lot,” said Frank, who will be without suspended midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

“We need to be aware when handling that, hopefully with a good combination of very good, aggressive high pressure and, at times, a very good, well-structured and solid low block.

“That’s on the defensive side and then, hopefully, we can also create something going forward.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (centre) has been impressed with Brighton's campaign (John Walton/PA)
