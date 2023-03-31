Thomas Frank believes Brighton have set great example of top-flight stability

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Frank feels both Brentford and Brighton have shown how a “clear strategy and calm leadership” can help deliver Premier League stability.

The Bees return to Premier League action at the Amex Stadium on Saturday sitting eighth in the table, behind Brighton on goal difference and level on points with Liverpool.

It has so far been a positive campaign for both clubs, with the Bees producing an impressive 12-match unbeaten league run, while Brighton have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Fans of each team have allowed themselves to dream of European qualification, aspirations which Frank feels have been built on solid foundations.

“It is two clubs who have done fantastically well,” the Brentford head coach said.

“If you just measure the years in the Premier League, they (Brighton) are four years ahead of us in terms of how to develop the club, the team and everything.

“I think they have done fantastic and are in a really, really good position.”

Frank told a press conference: “I know the data-driven aspect that both clubs are involved in and believe in, so I understand the links between the two clubs in that way.

“It also seems that both clubs are well driven in terms of clear strategy, calm leadership and I think that’s important as well.”

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi took over at Brighton during September when Graham Potter left for Chelsea and has maintained the club’s progress while also playing an attractive style.

“De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job,” said Frank.

“I think he was privileged to come into a very well run club, privileged to come in and stand on the shoulders of Graham Potter and his coaching staff.

“After seven games, when Graham left, they had 16 points and were fourth in the table – that’s a fantastic foundation to start from.

“De Zerbi and his staff have done a top job to continue that development and they are in a very nice position in the league.”

While impressed with Brighton’s approach, Frank is confident his side can produce the required performance to leave the south coast with a positive result.

“He (De Zerbi) is very aware of what he wants in terms of the build-up phase, there is clearly a good structure there that they work on a lot,” said Frank, who will be without suspended midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

“We need to be aware when handling that, hopefully with a good combination of very good, aggressive high pressure and, at times, a very good, well-structured and solid low block.

“That’s on the defensive side and then, hopefully, we can also create something going forward.”