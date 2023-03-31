Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s relegation fate is ‘in our hands’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s relegation fate is ‘in our hands’

By Press Association
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest’s Premier League survival chances are in their own hands (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival chances are in their own hands (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side’s relegation fate is in their own hands going into the final stretch of the season.

Forest looked to be heading towards mid-table security after an impressive run of form at the start of 2023, but no wins in six has seen them pulled back into trouble.

They sit just two points above the bottom three with 11 games to go and the next week could go some way to deciding their destiny.

They host Wolves on Saturday before trips to relegation rivals Leeds and Midlands foes Aston Villa and Cooper says it is important to remember they can control their own fate.

“You always want more, but everybody would say that,” the Welshman said. “But what is important in this period is not looking at what’s been but looking at what’s next and what can happen.

“We are just looking forward, we are in a position now where we can really attack the next few games and we can make what we want of it.

“Hopefully that is some results and positive performances and then the league table will tell its own story.

“We are in a position where the league position is in our hands. We have to focus on ourselves.

“At the club we have worked so hard to be in a position we are in now, which is going into the run-in where we can really succeed. That’s all we are doing, looking forward and attacking the period coming up.”

