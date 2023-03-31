Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sergio Perez plays down apparent snub from Max Verstappen’s dad in Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA)
Sergio Perez is second in the world championship (David Davies/PA)

Sergio Perez said he has patched up his differences with title rival Max Verstappen’s father following his victory snub in Saudi Arabia.

Perez heads into the third round of the season in Melbourne just one point behind his teammate in the standings, and is effectively Verstappen’s sole championship challenger given the dominance of Red Bull’s machinery this season.

A fortnight ago in Jeddah, Jos Verstappen sparked a social media storm when he kept a straight face and failed to offer a congratulatory handshake to Perez as the Mexican celebrated with his Red Bull mechanics.

Max Verstappen finished runner-up to Perez after he started 15th following a driveshaft failure in qualifying.

The footage portrayed a divided Red Bull camp, but speaking to the PA news agency, Perez insisted: “I have a good relationship with Jos. We respect each other. We know this is sport, and that is how we treat it.

“We shook hands but they probably didn’t show that. I saw a few things were written on social media, but sometimes people like to create stories that don’t exist.

“He wasn’t smiling much but you don’t have to smile every day and all the time.

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen was accused of failing to congratulate Sergio Perez in Saudi Arabia (David Davies/PA)

“I drive cars, I work hard with my team but I have a life out of the sport and once I am out of this paddock I am totally out of this environment. It is important to be able to disconnect because it is a waste of time if you keep tracking all the rumours.”

Perez’s win in Saudi Arabia, the fifth of his career, provided some hope that Verstappen will not cruise to a hat-trick of titles.

“I want to be a world champion,” read a tweet on Perez’s account in the aftermath of his victory only for the post to be deleted and then reposted without stating his title ambitions.

“As you can imagine, I don’t manage my social media at all times,” said Perez. But presumably he wants to become champion of the world? “Of course,” he replied. “That is clear.”

Reigning champion Max Verstappen leads the standings
Reigning champion Max Verstappen leads the standings (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Standing in Perez’s way is Verstappen. The Dutch driver won 15 times last year. Perez, in identical machinery, claimed just two victories in a team perceived to be built around the Dutchman.

But does Verstappen have any weaknesses that Perez can exploit?

“I don’t think there is anyone out there that is perfect,” answered Perez, 33. “We are all human beings and we all have ups-and-downs.

“But there is no other driver in such good form as Max. I am aware of that and that is why I need to bring my A-game every single week.”

Verstappen clocked the fastest time in Friday’s sole dry running at Albert Park, with Lewis Hamilton second, four tenths back. Perez was third, half-a-second back.

Hamilton, who finished fifth at the first two rounds, has already written off his chances of competing for a record eighth title this year.

His contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year, and inevitable questions linger over the 38-year-old’s future on the grid.

“Lewis is still very motivated,” said Perez. “But I guess it depends on what level of car he can get.

“We all know that being in F1 is great, and it is all of our dreams, but after so many years it must be worth it (to stay).

“Time passes by and every single year you compete it will not come back to you because you are just a Formula One driver and nothing else. You cannot have a life out of the sport.

“There must to be a very good reason for him to keep going, and whether he believes he can win a world title will be the main factor behind his decision.”

