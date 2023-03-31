I’m settled here: Jake Doyle-Hayes not looking to leave Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I’m settled here: Jake Doyle-Hayes not looking to leave Hibernian

By Press Association
Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) has had a frustrating season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jake Doyle-Hayes (left) has had a frustrating season (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jake Doyle-Hayes insists he has no intention of leaving Hibernian any time soon despite his future at the club being placed in doubt in January.

The Hibees accepted an offer from Forest Green Rovers for the Irish midfielder in the last transfer window, although manager Lee Johnson said at the time he would be happy to retain the 24-year-old as part of his squad if he decided to remain at Easter Road.

Doyle-Hayes, who recently returned after a long-term ankle injury, declined the chance to move south, and as he addressed his mooted departure for the first time ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell, he said he felt “settled” in Edinburgh.

“For me, no,” said Doyle-Hayes, when asked if the Forest Green move was close to coming off. “I didn’t want to leave here.

“I’m settled here. I know I wasn’t playing much football but I wanted to get fit, get back in the team and fight for my place. I’ve got a young family who are settled here. We love the city and I love playing for the club so I was really happy to stay.

“I’m not looking to leave and go anywhere else. I’m happy here.”

Doyle-Hayes has endured a frustrating campaign so far, with an ankle problem – which required surgery in the autumn – keeping him sidelined for most of it.

The Hibees’ last match, a 3-1 defeat away to Celtic a fortnight ago, saw the former St Mirren player start for the first time since August and he is desperate to re-establish himself in the centre of Johnson’s midfield.

“It’s been tough not playing,” said Doyle-Hayes. “I haven’t had many seasons like this where I’ve not been playing because of a long-term injury but it’s just part of football. I’ve seen other players have long-term injuries. I’m just happy to be back.

“I played against Celtic and hopefully I can keep my place and keep building from there. I was hoping to get back in as soon as possible after the injury, so to get put back in a big game like that was a big confidence booster.

“I just want to keep the shirt and play as much as I can for the rest of the season, and hopefully help the team get a European place.”

Hibs are currently fifth in the cinch Premiership, a point below Aberdeen and five adrift of city rivals Hearts, while Livingston and St Mirren are both lurking behind within two points.

Johnson’s side host Motherwell on Saturday as they bid to boost their European hopes.

“All the games are massive now for the rest of the season,” said Doyle-Hayes. “It’s so tight where we are so every point really matters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected
Mel Thomson rescued 76 rabbits last year. Image: Mel Thomson/Facebook
Fife rescue centre reveals rabbits crisis as some pets threatened with death or left…
Former Monifieth registrar Elizabeth Speid.
Elizabeth Speid, former registrar for Monifieth, dies aged 83
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…
Aziz Behich and Todd Cantwell go face to face. Image: Shutterstock
Aziz Behich shrugs off Rangers fans' barbs as Dundee United defender reveals epic 60-HOUR…
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school…
5
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented