Anjan Luthra claims lobbyists undermining attempts to improve Cricket Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Anjan Luthra claims lobbyists undermining attempts to improve Cricket Scotland

By Press Association
Anjan Luthra has stepped down (Handout)
Anjan Luthra has stepped down (Handout)

Anjan Luthra claimed attempts to improve Cricket Scotland were being undermined by lobbyists after he resigned as chairman in the wake of major criticism of his and the organisation’s attempts to tackle racism.

Luthra has quit less than six months after being appointed and several days after four members of Cricket Scotland’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisory group resigned over a perceived lack of progress in making change.

The outgoing chairman had been heavily criticised the previous week for claiming “significant progress” was being made in the ongoing response to a report in July last year which uncovered 448 examples of institutional racism. Cricket Scotland was the subject of further criticism in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Luthra’s immediate exit was announced in a brief statement by Cricket Scotland, which thanked him for his “hard work and input”.

But the media entrepreneur and former Scotland youth international soon aimed criticism at sportscotland, which still has the governing body in special measures, and he also appeared to hit out at campaign group Running Out Racism.

“I fundamentally disagree with the way sportscotland is operating the sport,” Luthra said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“I believe their priority is to meet the demands of a lobby group and a handful of individuals associated with them – even if that means the wider sport and community will be negatively impacted.”

Luthra claimed tackling the issues arising from the Changing The Boundaries report had been his “top priority” but that it would have been “negligent” to ignore other issues.

He added: “In less than six months, we have saved the firm from potential insolvency, offered our women’s team paid contracts for the first time, published a governance review, secured innovative ways for our international teams to play more cricket, made substantial progress against the Changing The Boundaries recommendations, signed new commercial deals, rebuilt internal departments and engaged with the wider cricketing community. I have personally held over c.100 meetings with stakeholders.

“However, recent events have made it clear to me that sportscotland and the lobby group have little desire to holistically rebuild and improve Cricket Scotland. I am not prepared to stand by this.

“It is my professional opinion that the lobby group will not be satisfied unless all financial and human resources are dedicated to tackling the findings from Changing The Boundaries.

“If this happens, Cricket Scotland will likely cease to exist and the wider cricketing community will gravely suffer.”

Cricket Scotland
Majid Haq (left) and Qasim Sheikh sparked the damning report into racism within Scottish cricket (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Luthra also claimed that his board had no control over resolving the referrals over specific allegations of racism because the “current phase is being led by sportscotland” and expressed concern about the “over-involvement of the lobby group and the lack of objectivity in the referral process, which casts doubt on its legitimacy”.

The final claim was made despite Cricket Scotland confirming in September that the referral process would be led by law firm Harper MacLeod alongside race equality charity Sporting Equals and “where appropriate” Running Out Racism.

It is understood sportscotland, which has doubled its financial support from £460,000 a year, has some oversight of the process along with Cricket Scotland given the sums of public money being invested.

A spokesperson for sportscotland said: “This has been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone involved in Scottish cricket and we would like to thank Anjan Luthra for his contribution as chair.

“We will take immediate steps to provide additional leadership and governance support to Cricket Scotland.

“We remain fully committed to helping rebuild Scottish cricket and have provided unprecedented levels of support to Cricket Scotland since publication of the Changing The Boundaries report in July 2022. That support represents an almost doubling of our core investment across the financial year.”

Luthra last week faced calls to step down after his progress update, which came on the day chief executive Gordon Arthur stepped down.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represents the former internationals who sparked the racism investigation, Qasim Sheikh and Majid Haq, was one of Luthra’s critics and tensions between the pair continued on social media following his resignation.

Anwar wrote: “My clients @MajidHaq @sheikhyssj1 believe the Chair failed to deliver & engage, resignations by key members of EDI group speak for themselves- Meanwhile ‘institutional racism’ & the culture of ‘victim blaming’ continues- @CricketScotland ‘tokenism’ doesn’t work.”

Luthra responded: “100+ meetings in 6 months is a demonstration of engagement. I know you and your clients would have liked all meetings to be with you and the lobby group, but that is not how the world works.

“You can continue to bully and manipulate sportscotland into making decisions. But I will not tolerate being bullied and publicly mocked by you and your clients any longer.”

Luthra also clashed with Paul Reddish of Running Out Racism on Twitter, the latter writing: “Please start taking some responsibility, or leave us all in peace. Our sport deserves better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in the club record…
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected
Mel Thomson rescued 76 rabbits last year. Image: Mel Thomson/Facebook
Fife rescue centre reveals rabbits crisis as some pets threatened with death or left…
Former Monifieth registrar Elizabeth Speid.
Elizabeth Speid, former registrar for Monifieth, dies aged 83
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May…
Aziz Behich and Todd Cantwell go face to face. Image: Shutterstock
Aziz Behich shrugs off Rangers fans' barbs as Dundee United defender reveals epic 60-HOUR…
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school…
5
The Fife pothole row broke out at a council meeting.
New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads…
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented