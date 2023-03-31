Wasteful forwards and an unlucky white kit – data behind Liverpool’s away woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wasteful forwards and an unlucky white kit – data behind Liverpool’s away woes

By Press Association
Liverpool have not won wearing their white away kit this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool have not won wearing their white away kit this season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool’s poor away form has put paid to their trophy hopes ahead of their Saturday lunchtime trip to Manchester City, almost a year on from last season’s title decider.

As well as losing away ties in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this term, the Reds have taken just 12 points from 13 Premier League games on the road.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 19 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s City with only a top-four place left to fight for, in stark contrast to this time last year when they trailed by a single point in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Here, the PA news agency examines the Reds’ struggles this season.

Travel sickness

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Liverpool have won three, drawn three and lost seven of their 13 away matches this season.

Their average of 0.92 points per game is easily the lowest since Klopp arrived in October 2015, with the German’s worst previous return (1.53) having come in his first season in charge.

Despite their difficulties on the road, the Reds have continued to do well at Anfield, earning 30 points from 13 games.

Only Manchester City and Arsenal have a superior record at home than Liverpool, while 12 teams have performed better away.

The Reds’ season is neatly encapsulated by their last two domestic results, with a 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in front of the Kop followed up by a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Unusually wasteful

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 13 goals and conceded 20 away from home this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool have struggled at both ends of the pitch away from Anfield, scoring 13 goals from 188 attempts and conceding 20 from 146.

When compared with the rest of the league, Klopp’s side have racked up more shots per game (14.5) than any team apart from Guardiola’s City, but their conversion rate of 6.9 per cent – around one in 14 – is the sixth worst in the division.

They have been far more clinical at home, finding the net 34 times from 237 shots – a success rate of 12.7 per cent.

The Reds’ attack of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo – along with the injury-hit Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota – have all misfired on their travels, combining for just nine goals away from home compared with 25 at Anfield.

Cursed kit?

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
Liverpool have failed to win in five outings in their all-white away kit, with Mohamed Salah missing a penalty in the latest defeat at Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

In echoes of Manchester United’s 1995-96 unlucky grey strip, Liverpool are yet to win in their 2022-23 away kit.

Klopp’s men have lost four and drawn one of their five matches played in white this season, with the defeats coming at Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Manchester United.

They have won two, drawn two and lost two of their games played in traditional red, while their record in green – used as a third kit this season – reads one win and one defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Liverpool have not won wearing their white away kit this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented