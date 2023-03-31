Megan Bell back in Northern Ireland squad after injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers midfielder Megan Bell has been named in the Northern Ireland squad to face Wales in next week’s friendly in Cardiff, which could be her first international appearance since April after the hamstring injury which ruled her out of last summer’s Euros.

Interim boss Andy Waterworth, taking charge until a permanent replacement for Kenny Shiels is appointed, has also welcomed back Bristol City’s Rachel Furness and Southampton’s Laura Rafferty, who both missed September’s World Cup qualifiers and the subsequent friendly against Italy in November.

Reading goalkeeper Jackie Burns has been forced to withdraw through injury, offering an opportunity to Mid-Ulster’s Lilie Woods and Crusaders’ Maddy Harvey-Clifford alongside Wolves goalkeeper Shannon Turner.