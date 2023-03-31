Marco Silva wants Fulham to move on from cup meltdown and focus on Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva wants Fulham to move on from cup meltdown and focus on Bournemouth

By Press Association
Marco Silva (right) was sent off as Fulham collapsed at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marco Silva wants Fulham to put their Old Trafford meltdown behind them and get their European dream back on track.

The Cottagers were beating Manchester United in their FA Cup tie a fortnight ago when 60 seconds of madness cost them a place in the semi-final.

After Willian was sent off for handball, Aleksandar Mitrovic was red-carded for shoving referee Chris Kavanagh and Silva was also dismissed.

While Silva and Mitrovic await further punishment from the Football Association, the Portuguese coach wants to draw a line under the incident and focus on Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

“We have to apologise – not just the situation with Chris Kavanagh, but to all the fans, our fans, the people that love football,” he said.

“Because after such a good performance from ourselves in that 72 minutes, where we were at a really good level, that moment and that incident made a huge impact in the game.

“Bournemouth will be a tough, tough, tough game to play, I’m 100 per cent sure. We are talking about a tough place to go always.

“We know that they are really fighting to get out of the position they’re in, and they have achieved some good results.

“In the last few games they have been a really difficult team to beat, against any team in this league in the last few games. We know that they lost their last game, like we did as well, and we want to show a reaction, like they will.

“They did well in the January market as well, some players came and improved them, gave them more solutions in the attack line.

“They are strong, not just the players who are going to start, even when they have to change something from the bench they have the solutions now to have an impact in the game.

“We played against them last season in the Championship as well, they were always competitive matches. This season at Craven Cottage was the same, a really competitive match, and it will be the same on Saturday.”

Fulham sit ninth in the Premier League having drawn one and lost two of their last three outings but are just three points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

And Silva is confident the display at Old Trafford is a sign his side are on the right track.

Silva added: “We have to be at our best level. After the Arsenal and Brentford (defeats), the level of our performance improved clearly for the Manchester United match.

“The motivation and desire was there, and I saw big improvements from the previous games. And it’s important for us to keep those standards, to play at our best level.”

