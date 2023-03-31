Ruben Selles: I’m not looking at the table as every game is big for Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruben Selles: I’m not looking at the table as every game is big for Southampton

By Press Association
Southampton manager Ruben Selles will not get distracted by looking at the table (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton manager Ruben Selles will not waste time trying to work out how many points will keep his side in the Premier League as they prepare to tackle relegation rivals West Ham.

The Saints head to the London Stadium on Sunday bottom of the table but only two points from safety.

With nine clubs all looking set to battle it out for their top-flight status, the fight for survival appears set to be one of the tightest of recent seasons.

Selles, though, intends to only focus on factors he can control rather than lose any sleep trying to second guess the final standings.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think about points and I don’t think in the long term as that has been the approach before,” said Selles, who is in charge for the rest of the season following the departure of Nathan Jones.

“I know everybody’s looking if you win one game that you get out of the bottom position, or if you lose the game they will go four points (clear). I don’t really think about that.

“Every game is a big game. It is a massive game for us and every game has been like that.

“We take the game as it is, a game that we need to perform to do the things properly and then, of course, we want to win the game.

“But we have a lot more things to do than spend our energy thinking about points, relegation or what it (table) is going to be in two months.

“I don’t know how many points it would be. Hopefully I will get 30 more points in the last 10 games and then I will be out of the relegation (zone) for sure.

“We will go there to try to win, but to be able to win football matches we need to be able to perform, so every game is a ‘must win’ and it doesn’t matter which opponent.”

Selles is hopeful both Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams will be available on Sunday following their return from international duty carrying minor issues.

Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) is still sidelined, however, while defender Juan Larios (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season.

Before the international break, Southampton fought back to draw 3-3 against Tottenham in what proved to be the final match of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

Selles knows there will be plenty more rollercoasters for the Saints fans to ride out over the run-in.

“We are alive and we are going to fight for every single point in the rest of the season,” Selles told a press conference.

“Then we are going to make some performance that they will be proud of us, as we have been doing in the last month and a half, that is what I can say.

“I cannot see the future. Hopefully we will be staying in the Premier League and we will not need to wait until the last game to confirm that.

“But what I can say for sure is that we will prepare for everything coming and then we will put our best in every single game.”

