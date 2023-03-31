Jonas Eidevall hails Arsenal’s ‘one-club’ atmosphere after Mikel Arteta praise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonas Eidevall hails Arsenal’s ‘one-club’ atmosphere after Mikel Arteta praise

By Press Association
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall praised the “one club” atmosphere in north London (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall praised the “one club” atmosphere in north London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall hailed Mikel Arteta’s assessment of their “beautiful” and “inspiring” Women’s Champions League quarter-final victory as a perfect example of the “one-club” atmosphere in north London.

Eidevall’s Premier League counterpart was one of the 21,307 in attendance at the Emirates on Wednesday night to witness the Gunners’ 2-0 triumph over Bayern Munich, securing the home side a first trip to a Champions League final four in a decade.

Arteta was effusive in his assessment of the match, which broke a UK UWCL attendance record, saying: “It was beautiful. It was great to have the experience to live it there and the crowd that we had in the game, especially the way they played in the first half, it was a real joy to watch.

“It is a big achievement, it hasn’t happened for many, many years at the club and we have to catch them up. This is the beauty of it, getting things inside the club that are inspiring each other and can make us closer and better.”

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Mikel Arteta was in attendance for Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal still have a chance of sweeping both English top-flight trophies this season. Arteta’s men are eight points clear of Manchester City, who have played one fewer game, while just three points separate the top four sides in the Women’s Super League.

Eidevall’s group sit fourth but have a game in hand over the top two sides, Manchester United and Manchester City, and will host the latter in a critical clash on Sunday afternoon.

While Eidevall was pleased to hear about Arteta’s compliments, he was hardly surprised by the support, saying: “When you work inside the club you understand that these words are not only words, they are actions, and you feel like you are working in one club.

Eidevall is
Eidevall is “hopeful” Katie McCabe could be fit foe the City contest (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That’s the environment that has been created here, and we are all very thankful to be in that and to be inspired with all the great coaches and great players that are inside these buildings.”

Eidevall said the club are “hopeful” Katie McCabe, who hobbled off against Bayern and later returned on crutches and wearing a protective boot, could still be available for the City contest after undergoing scans this week.

The outlook for Kim Little, also injured in the midweek match-up, was less optimistic, with the captain continuing to undergo assessments to determine the full extent of her injury.

Arsenal, who have ambitions to one day play all of their women’s matches at the Emirates, have in two days already sold 10,000 tickets for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg on May 1.

They have also sold out the City fixture. Still, the 4,500-seat Meadow Park could nonetheless feel – just days later – considerably quieter than Wednesday’s electric atmosphere at the Emirates.

Eidevall insisted that was not likely to affect his side, adding: “We’re used to it. The players are used to it. That’s also a way where you need to show adaptability. It’s not always easy, but they go to Wembley in front of 90,000 and then they go back and they play pre-season in front of almost no-one.

“But you still need to be 100 per cent in what you do.”

