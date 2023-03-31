Cristian Stellini: It has been a bit chaotic but Tottenham not a club in crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cristian Stellini: It has been a bit chaotic but Tottenham not a club in crisis

By Press Association
Cristian Stellini will take charge of Tottenham’s final 10 games of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cristian Stellini will take charge of Tottenham's final 10 games of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

New Tottenham acting head coach Cristian Stellini has insisted the club is not in crisis but admitted it had been a “chaotic” fortnight.

Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte by mutual consent on Sunday and days later were hit by the news managing director of football Fabio Paratici had seen his ban in Italy extended worldwide by FIFA.

Paratici was given a two-and-a-half year ban from the game in January after his former club Juventus were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting and while he has appealed against the decision to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Federal Court of Appeals, FIFA’s intervention this week has required Tottenham to seek “further clarification” over what their senior director can still do.

Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte file photo
Cristian Stellini (left) has taken over the Tottenham reins from Antonio Conte (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stellini has been left to pick up the pieces for Monday’s trip to Everton following his promotion from assistant.

“A bit chaotic, absolutely a bit chaotic but we have big shoulders to consider this type of situation,” he said.

“We had an international break and that helped because we have time to think about everything. The club and every one of us have to take a decision and the decision was taken for the best of everyone.

“No, it’s not a club in crisis, absolutely not because everyone take the decision for the best and when you take the decision and you follow the process, you are not in crisis.

“If you have some matters, we have to be compact and stick together and go ahead and continue to move on and play the match.

“For us it is important to play the matches and try to win matches to show our desire. This is what we do normally and we cannot not be aware of the decision the club take, but we can be focused only on the pitch. This is our job. We are not confused, we are focused on our job.”

After Stellini worked with Conte at Juventus and Inter Milan, it had been expected he would leave with the former Chelsea boss.

However, the one-time Alessandria head coach has been given the reins for the last 10 matches despite only limited experience as outright manager in Serie C before.

Stellini added: “I spoke with Antonio, and Antonio and the club spoke to each other. They made the decision together and they let me know.

“I was aware of this during this time and they called me. They said the decision is taken and if you agree with us, you can do it. I had no problem to say yes and because everyone agreed it was a mutual decision.”

Conte’s departure was accelerated following his post-match press conference comments away to Southampton on March 18.

After Spurs had let a 3-1 lead slip to only earn a point at St Mary’s, Conte was critical of “selfish players” who play for themselves.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Tottenham drew 3-3 at Southampton after leading 3-1 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Antonio said what he felt in that moment and of course we were not happy at the end of the game in Southampton,” Stellini said.

“All the team was unhappy in that moment, Antonio as well. Obviously we spoke but Antonio said everything and what he felt in that moment.

“It is not important if I agree or not. I am here. There is a line between what I did in the past as an assistant and what I do in this moment.

“Now I focus on this moment and it is not important what happened. If I have to think about the past, I miss something important for the future.

“I draw the line in the moment they call me and say now you are head coach.”

