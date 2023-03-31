Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea in meeting that ‘lasted three to five minutes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea in meeting that ‘lasted three to five minutes’

By Press Association
Thomas Tuchel said his dismissal by Chelsea last September ‘still hurts’ (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has revealed he was sacked by Chelsea last year during a ‘three to five-minute’ meeting.

Tuchel won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during a 20-month spell as Chelsea boss but was dismissed in September by the club’s new owners.

The 49-year-old, who also guided the Blues to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively, was recently appointed as Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement at Bayern Munich.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly moved on from Thomas Tuchel in September
Bayern take on Tuchel’s former club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in his first game in charge.

When asked about his departure from Chelsea, Tuchel told a press conference: “It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre.

“The meeting we had felt unusual – and it turned out to be a very short meeting. It was 8am, or something, and it lasted three to five minutes. I was also not in the mood to talk longer.

“The decision had been made and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things and we wanted to stay longer – it was as simple as that.”

Tuchel said he had built “huge relationships” with the staff at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

“How long did it take me to get over? It still hurts in a way – I’m not able to see these people on a daily basis,” he said. “I love this job. I have a passion for it, I can tell you.

“We built an extraordinary bond in the circumstances. We started there during Covid, during Brexit – then came the change of ownership.

“We were a strong, strong group (at Cobham). It wasn’t in my hands to take this decision. I was no longer part of this group, a group that felt like a family.”

