Malky Mackay urges Ross County to play with confidence against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has stressed that Ross County have to take a winning mindset into Sunday’s game against champions Celtic in Dingwall.

With nine cinch Premiership fixture remaining, Ange Postecoglou’s side are driving towards another title win with a nine-point lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers.

By contrast, the Staggies ,who lost 2-1 at Celtic Park in November, are embroiled in a relegation battle, sitting just two points ahead of bottom side Dundee United.

The County boss insists his side have to believe they can cause an upset against a relentless Hoops side otherwise it could be a case of “beaten before you start”.

Mackay told Sky Sports Scotland: “It’s difficult any time we play against a team in the Premiership.

“We are playing against the champions. Ange’s team have been fantastic and he has been a great addition to Scottish football himself.

“We know the task ahead, we know how difficult that is, we are playing against the top team in the country but we have to go out there with real belief, like I do when I set them out every Saturday.

“I thought we did okay at Parkhead a couple of months ago but we have to make sure we have that confidence otherwise when you go out against the Old Firm, if you don’t have that you are beaten before you start.

“You can’t worry about the badge. You have to play against the players.

“Undoubtedly they are a good team and at 60/70 minutes when they bring on the cavalry, they are just as good and again, that is a measure of that team.

“But we have to make sure we make it difficult. We are at our stadium, the pitch is good and we have to make sure that on Sunday, live on tv, we give a good account of ourselves.”