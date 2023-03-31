Anthony Joshua was feeling confident – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for his fight with Jermaine Franklin.

Franklin was also confident.

Football

Arsenal remembered club favourite David Rocastle.

March 31, 2023 marks 22 years since the passing of David Rocastle. A true Arsenal legend adored by all. Rocky: a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s24O8GqcSJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2023

The current occupant of Rocastle’s old number seven shirt scooped a Premier League award.

Some month for Saka 💪 pic.twitter.com/wdRsy0TnjQ — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2023

Big claim from Gary Neville.

Agree! Denis is the best full back in PL history! Fact https://t.co/goMvM3GUY5 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 30, 2023

Neil Warnock offered his condolences.

Dreadful news, my deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone at the club. RIP Jason https://t.co/D5psxApjLx — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) March 31, 2023

Cricket

Michael Vaughan revealed the verdict on his ECB charge.

Athletics

Usain Bolt’s godson showed a clean pair of heels.

God son following in my foot step #NJJ 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/B2R9FvwpWm — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 31, 2023

Bolt was reminiscing.

Formula One

Oscar Piastri reacted to taking part at his home track for the first time.

The moment he won't forget! 🤩 Watch @OscarPiastri's reaction after his first-ever taste of F1 track action at home. 🇦🇺 📱 Filmed with @Android. #AusGP pic.twitter.com/y5pIDyoNsI — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 31, 2023

Golf

Min Woo Lee is looking forward to Augusta.

The Poulters were enjoying the Florida sun.