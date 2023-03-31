Anthony Joshua was feeling confident – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association March 31 2023, 6.29pm Share Anthony Joshua was feeling confident – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4269919/anthony-joshua-was-feeling-confident-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Anthony Joshua was feeling confident (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31. Boxing Anthony Joshua was ready for his fight with Jermaine Franklin. 🗣️ "I'm ready to go to war" @anthonyjoshua #JoshuaFranklin live only on DAZN pic.twitter.com/qlvuUheN3c— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 31, 2023 Calm.Live exclusively on https://t.co/QrnkfNQVNE. pic.twitter.com/kF5YLiZIZL— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) March 31, 2023 Franklin was also confident. I fear no man but god. Tomorrow I shock the world. Watch on @DAZNBoxing #JoshuaFranklin #yfp #popular @Dsalita @MatchroomBoxing pic.twitter.com/kPaEWsyvrQ— Jermaine Franklin Jr (Official Pg) (@JermaineFrankl6) March 31, 2023 Football Arsenal remembered club favourite David Rocastle. March 31, 2023 marks 22 years since the passing of David Rocastle.A true Arsenal legend adored by all. Rocky: a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s24O8GqcSJ— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2023 The current occupant of Rocastle’s old number seven shirt scooped a Premier League award. Some month for Saka 💪 pic.twitter.com/wdRsy0TnjQ— Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2023 Big claim from Gary Neville. Agree! Denis is the best full back in PL history! Fact https://t.co/goMvM3GUY5— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 30, 2023 Neil Warnock offered his condolences. Dreadful news, my deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone at the club. RIP Jason https://t.co/D5psxApjLx— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) March 31, 2023 Cricket Michael Vaughan revealed the verdict on his ECB charge. pic.twitter.com/gDM4WoCVCV— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 31, 2023 Athletics Usain Bolt’s godson showed a clean pair of heels. God son following in my foot step #NJJ 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/B2R9FvwpWm— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 31, 2023 Bolt was reminiscing. 🏃🏿♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/yKDmuYdv1V— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 31, 2023 Formula One Oscar Piastri reacted to taking part at his home track for the first time. The moment he won't forget! 🤩Watch @OscarPiastri's reaction after his first-ever taste of F1 track action at home. 🇦🇺📱 Filmed with @Android. #AusGP pic.twitter.com/y5pIDyoNsI— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 31, 2023 Golf Min Woo Lee is looking forward to Augusta. 😎 something came in the mail! @TheMasters https://t.co/woKlnPXtED— Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) March 31, 2023 The Poulters were enjoying the Florida sun. 3 generations of Poulters out there in the pro am for @livgolf_league Orlando✨ @MajesticksGC | #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/xcjCXt3Byc— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 31, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 15 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 16 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 8 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier 5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr… Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on… Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations… Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie' Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 2 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 3 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today