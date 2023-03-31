Harrogate pull seven points clear of drop zone after Tranmere draw By Press Association March 31 2023, 9.53pm Share Harrogate pull seven points clear of drop zone after Tranmere draw Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4270204/harrogate-pull-seven-points-clear-of-drop-zone-after-tranmere-draw/ Copy Link Luke Armstrong put Harrogate ahead (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Harrogate picked up a valuable point with a hard fought 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Tranmere on Friday night. The visitors took the lead after just four minutes when Luke Armstrong latched onto a cross from George Thomson to steer the ball into the top right-hand corner. Rovers struck back in the 37th minute when Rhys Hughes’s free-kick ended up in the back of the net after bouncing off the post and the unfortunate Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley. The away side looked the more dangerous after the break with Kazeem Olaigbe and Armstrong both coming close. Jack Muldoon had a great chance to put Harrogate back in front when he shot straight at Mateusz Hewelt in the Rovers goal following an Olaigbe free-kick. Tranmere were not without chances of their own as Kane Hemmings and Regan Hendry both wasted opportunities as the game wore on. Either team could have snatched victory in the closing stages with Hemmings driving wide for Rovers and Olaigbe forcing a save from Hewelt. But the draw probably favoured the away side who are now seven points clear of the League Two drop zone while it is now five games without a victory for Tranmere. Already a subscriber? 