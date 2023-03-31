FA asks UEFA to look into treatment of England fans at Italy Euro 2024 qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FA asks UEFA to look into treatment of England fans at Italy Euro 2024 qualifier

By Press Association
England fans in the stands during the Euro 2024 qualifying match in Italy (Adam Davy/PA)
England fans in the stands during the Euro 2024 qualifying match in Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

The Football Association has asked UEFA to conduct a review of the treatment of England fans at last week’s European qualifier in Italy.

Harry Kane broke the national team scoring record with his penalty at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Gareth Southgate’s men ran out 2-1 victors in their Euro 2024 qualification opener.

But England’s first win in Italy since 1961 was not without issues for the 2,500 travelling supporters in Naples, leading the FA-run England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) to contact European football’s governing body.

There were issues getting to the ground on the buses that Italian police requested and strongly advised supporters to take, with four ticket checks awaiting fans at the heavily-policed stadium entrance.

England’s away support was kept in the ground for about an hour after full-time, before being taken on an extended, convoluted bus route back into the city drop-off point under police escort.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
UEFA has been asked to review the treatment of England fans at the Italy game  (Adam Davy/PA)

“We know many of you are unhappy at what went on, both before and after the game against Italy,” the ESTC said in an email to fans seen by the PA news agency.

“We have received some very detailed accounts since the match and share many of the concerns and frustrations.

“On Monday, we met with a representative from the travelling UK Policing to hear their view and discuss the circumstances. They too faced a very challenging situation, as did our staff on the ground.

“The Football Supporters’ Association have also raised significant concerns.

“Taking all of this into account, we are asking UEFA to conduct a review of what happened on Thursday night. We will keep you posted on how this unfolds.

“We appreciate the time you give, and the expenses incurred in following England.

“Our paramount concern is your safety and well-being. We work hard to make sure travelling to watch the team is as enjoyable as possible.

“On this occasion it was not, despite the months we spent planning while working in good faith with the authorities in Naples.

“We are sorry that what should have been a wonderful occasion watching our first win in Italy since 1961 was not, for many of you.”

