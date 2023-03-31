He has that in him – Neil Wood hails Callum Hendry wonder strike in Salford draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
He has that in him – Neil Wood hails Callum Hendry wonder strike in Salford draw

By Press Association
Salford manager Neil Wood hailed striker Callum Hendry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford manager Neil Wood hailed striker Callum Hendry (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neil Wood said Callum Hendry’s wonder strike to claim a point for Salford in Friday’s League Two clash with fellow promotion chasers Stockport County was illustrative of the striker’s technical quality.

Hendry rifled home a stunning 25-yard volley six minutes after half-time at a sold-out Edgeley Park for the 25-year-old’s fifth goal in seven matches.

Stockport were the superior side in the opening half but could not add to Connor Evans’ sixth-minute goal. Paddy Madden struck the post from eight yards around the quarter-hour but the hosts’ threat gradually receded and it was Salford that made most of the running following Hendry’s leveller.

“Callum has that quality, we see it every day in training,” said Salford boss Wood after the 1-1 draw. “It was a high-level goal, technically very good. He has that in him and is one of a handful of players on the pitch who could see that.

“The important thing for him is the role he’s performing for the team and his workrate. He’s one of the best in the league when the ball is played into his feet, his touch is outstanding.

“If he’s not scoring, he’s working hard for the team and creating goals. I am really pleased for him, it was a real moment of quality. Every striker wants to score goals and to have that confidence. For me and the team the work he is doing is more important than the goals.

“The crowd was amazing, every player wants to play in front of full stadiums. It was a great night for League Two football, seeing a crowd like this and a hard-fought game.”

Stockport preserved the only League Two unbeaten home record in 2023 but the Hatters’ tilt at automatic promotion is being harmed by points dropped in draws.

Their past four home games have finished all-square, while manager Dave Challinor’s side have scored only four goals in their past seven matches overall.

Challinor pinpointed Madden’s attempt against the woodwork as the key moment and bemoaned the lack of punishment for treatment meted out to centre-forward Kyle Wootton.

He said: “It was a really high-intensity game between two good teams. When it went to 1-1 at the back of the second half, both teams wanted to win but not at the cost of losing.

“Moments decide games. Paddy was the width of a post from putting us 2-0 up and if he had I’d have really fancied us to win the game. It was after 15 minutes and would have put us on the front foot and got this place to a different level from where it was.

“Then they scored a worldie. It is tough, we knew how important the game was but it wasn’t to be. If we could get a free-kick on Kyle Wootton it would be pretty pleasing. Some of the treatment he gets is a shambles: horrendous, absolutely horrific.

“We are fortunate he is pretty level headed and cracks on with things. Maybe he needs to be more whingey.”

