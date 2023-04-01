Rangers coach Craig McPherson offers ‘unreserved apology’ for Old Firm incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rangers coach Craig McPherson offers ‘unreserved apology’ for Old Firm incident

By Press Association
Rangers assistant Craig McPherson has apologised for the Old Firm incident (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers assistant Craig McPherson has apologised for the Old Firm incident (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson has offered a “full and unreserved apology” for his actions towards Celtic boss Fran Alonso on Monday night.

McPherson was charged by the Scottish Football Association over his alleged headbutt on Alonso at the end of the Scottish Women’s Premier League match at Broadwood Stadium.

The incident, now the subject of police enquiries, occurred at full-time after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Rangers men’s boss Michael Beale described the incident as “out of character” for McPherson.

McPherson, who will face an SFA hearing on April 13 after being deemed to have breached disciplinary rules, issued a statement of contrition via Rangers’s official Twitter account in which he expressed gratitude that Alonso had accepted his apology and that he would accept any forthcoming punishment.

The statement read: “I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions at the end of Monday’s Old Firm match at Broadwood.

“I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down.

“I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

“This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

“I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

“I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women’s game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game.

“Finally, I am also very grateful to Fran Alonso for accepting my apology in full following our lengthy conversation earlier in the week.

“I will also apologise to the Scottish FA at my hearing and will, of course, accept in full, whatever punishment they deem appropriate.

“I simply want to apologise today, convey my massive regret and explain how out of character this moment has been for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Ray McKinnon insists his sole focus at Forfar is survival. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar's target as his Angus side move…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Photograph: Craig Brown.
John Potter pleased with 'good point' for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline…
Volunteers took to Loch Rannoch to help in the search for missing Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife…
Husband and wife Martin and Jo Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash
Referee Colin Steven shows St Johnstone's Andy Considine a red card after his foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow…
Tillman fires home the second. Image: SNS
Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik…
Craig Wighton missed a good chance to put the Pars ahead. Image: Sportpix.
Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby…
Forfar took on Albion Rovers. Image: SNS
Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot…
BGCP Comic Con returned to Kirkcaldy. Characters from Genshin Impact, Run, Klee, Gore and Sucrose. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Kirkcaldy's 2023 Comic Con
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented