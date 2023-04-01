Michael Cheek spot-on as Bromley thrash Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley closed in on the National League play-off places after a resounding 4-0 win over Solihull Moors secured a third successive victory.

Michael Cheek fired the hosts in front from the penalty spot on 24 minutes after James Clarke had brought down Besart Topalloj.

And Bromley kept the pressure on Solihull, doubling their advantage three minutes before the break through Corey Whitely’s smart finish.

Things went from bad to worse for Solihull when Junior Tiensia – who was one of five Moors players booked in the first half – was shown a second yellow for a foul on Whitely in the area. Cheek again made no mistake to make it 3-0 10 minutes after half-time.

And Harry Forster added gloss to the scoreline on 86 minutes by cutting inside and firing past Ryan Boot.