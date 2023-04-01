Stoke dent Coventry’s play-off bid with huge win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stoke dent Coventry’s play-off bid with huge win

By Press Association
Tyrese Campbell scored as Stoke thrashed Coventry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tyrese Campbell scored as Stoke thrashed Coventry (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coventry’s play-off charge was abruptly halted as Stoke claimed a thumping 4-0 victory at the CBS Arena.

Tyrese Campbell and Ki-Jana Hoever both scored one and created another for the Potters while Jacob Brown and Will Smallbone were also on the scoresheet.

The Sky Blues were unbeaten in nine outings in the Sky Bet Championship but found themselves behind after just six minutes to Brown’s strike before Campbell doubled the lead before half-time.

On-loan Southampton midfielder Smallbone added a third and Hoever made it four with 13 minutes remaining.

Stoke came into the game as mid-table as could be, sitting 12 points from the play-off places in 13th, with the same gap to the relegation zone.

But Alex Neil’s men were also on a run of four without defeat and got off to the perfect start through Brown.

A fantastic advantage by referee Samuel Barrott allowed Stoke to shift the ball out to the left, where Campbell fired a wicked cross into the six-yard box for Brown to stab home his sixth Championship goal of the season.

Stoke piled on the pressure throughout the first half as Callum Doyle spectacularly cleared Ben Wilmot’s header off the line from Smallbone’s corner, who himself was denied brilliantly by Ben Wilson after Campbell’s cut-back.

Campbell had an earlier chance to double the lead himself when he was left unmarked to take aim at goal following Nick Powell’s knock-down, who returned after almost two months out injured.

But just as pressure was turning into frustration, Campbell doubled Stoke’s lead.

The 23-year-old broke the offside trap before latching onto Hoever’s forward pass and while Coventry were looking over to the assistant for a flag, Campbell steadied himself before slotting past Wilson.

It was a sloppy, disjointed first half from Mark Robins’ Coventry as they mustered just one shot on target to Stoke’s six before making three changes at the break to try and reduce the arrears.

The Sky Blues were much brighter in the second half as top scorer Viktor Gyokeres’ half-volley was clawed away by the sprawling Jack Bonham.

It was the Stoke stopper’s first meaningful contribution but he had to be on hand to smother Matt Godden’s effort as well as thwarting Gyokeres once again after Joshua Wilson-Esbrand’s deflected shot fell kindly for the Sweden international.

But as Coventry pressed, the game was put to bed by Smallbone after 71 minutes. Josh Laurent laid the ball back to the on-loan Southampton man, who slotted into the corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Coventry six minutes later as marauding full-back Hoever swept home Ben Pearson’s cross to cap a memorable away victory for Neil’s side.

