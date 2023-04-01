Ten-man Rotherham secure vital point in draw at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Rotherham secure vital point in draw at Hull

By Press Association
Domingos Quina was sent off for Rotherham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Domingos Quina was sent off for Rotherham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten-man Rotherham secured an important point in their quest against relegation with a goalless draw at Hull.

The visitors were handicapped after 79 minutes when substitute Domingos Quina was sent off for a professional foul on the edge of the Millers’ penalty box.

But Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will be the happier of the two managers as the hosts – now with one win in nine – never looked cohesive inside the final third until Quina was dismissed.

Before that, a near-sell-out crowd had endured a damp squib of a Yorkshire derby from which neither side deserved to win.

Hull substitute Ozan Tufan struck the crossbar after 63 minutes, but Liam Rosenior’s men never gained enough momentum to make it count where it mattered.

Rotherham had lost their last two matches, but they were disciplined at the back and fully warranted parity in a result that keeps them two points above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

A poor first half never got going until Regan Slater, who firstly did well to break up a Rotherham attack in his own penalty area, dragged one just wide of the left post after 15 minutes.

But Hull fans expecting their side to have then shown greater enterprise were frustrated.

Rotherham improved markedly following Slater’s half-chance – with Shane Ferguson’s dangerous set-pieces emblematic of the visitors’ threat going forward.

Taylor was, however, indebted to the agility of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson after 27 minutes.

Adama Traore’s perfect threaded ball towards Ryan Longman inside the penalty area provided the Hull attacker with a one-on-one opportunity from a central position.

Longman did everything right with a cute lob, but Johansson stayed big and strong to snuff out the danger.

Rotherham, however, continued to probe, and Ferguson will regret not having made cleaner contact off a skidding cross from Cohen Bramall shortly before the break.

The beginning of the second half mirrored that of the first: Hull having plenty of the ball, but not doing anything with it, and Rotherham offering a fleeting threat from the wings.

That was until the 63rd minute when Malcolm Ebiowei teed up Lewie Coyle on the right of Rotherham’s box.

Coyle’s low cross was deflected towards Johansson, who parried the ball towards substitute Tufan.

Tufan’s powerful hit was goalbound, but Ferguson did brilliantly to pre-empt the danger – with the ball ricocheting off the Northern Ireland international’s back and onto the crossbar.

Similarly to when Longman was denied in the first half, Rotherham rallied, but they gave away possession in a decent attacking position that led to Quina’s sending off.

Tufan was artfully played through on goal by Traore in a stirring counter-attack, with Quina having little option but to foul the Mali international inches from the inside of the penalty box.

The resulting free-kick came to nothing as Rotherham – one late Slater chance aside – played out the remainder of the game with relative ease.

