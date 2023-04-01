Leaders Dunfermline retain healthy advantage despite draw with Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline retained their 11-point lead at the top of the cinch League One table after sharing a goalless draw with Kelty Hearts.

James McPake’s side, who have not lost in the league since October 22, were unable to find a way past their eighth-placed visitors but did not lose any ground in the title race after second-placed Falkirk were also held.

They will be disappointed with a 0-0 scoreline away at struggling Clyde, who rallied after a 5-1 thrashing by Airdrie last time out.

With the top two coming away with nothing more than a point apiece, Airdrie were able to cut the gap between themselves and Falkirk to four. Full-back Craig Watson scored in the 42nd minute of their visit to Alloa, securing a 1-0 victory after both sides drew a blank in the second half.

Rock bottom Peterhead were on course for a 1-1 draw at Queen of the South, only for substitute Lee Connelly to grab the winner six minutes from time. All three goals came after half-time, with Ruari Paton’s penalty cancelled out by Jason Brown before Connelly’s decider.

A mid-table clash between Edinburgh and Montrose ended 1-1. Rory McAllister gave the away side the lead when he slotted home a 20th-minute penalty, but Ryan Cranley hit back in the second period for the hosts.