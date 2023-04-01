Sheffield United tighten grip on automatic promotion spot with win at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield United tighten grip on automatic promotion spot with win at Norwich

By Press Association
James McAtee (left) grabbed the winner for Sheffield United (Joe Giddens/PA)
James McAtee (left) grabbed the winner for Sheffield United (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sheffield United took a huge step towards a return to the Premier League as they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

A second-half effort from James McAtee, which the hosts felt should have been ruled out for offside, settled a scrappy encounter which produced few thrills and spills – but yielded a priceless victory for the visitors.

With Middlesbrough losing at Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield, the Blades are now six points clear of their nearest rivals with a game in hand and in pole position to join runaway leaders Burnley in the top flight next season.

For Norwich it was a fourth game without a win and their play-off hopes are now hanging by a thread with just seven games to go.

A keenly contested and, at times, fiery first half produced few clear-cut chances, with neither goalkeeper having a difficult save to make.

The Blades went closest to breaking the deadlock, with a couple of Tommy Doyle corners producing the best moments of a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Sander Berge sent a free header just wide on 17 minutes and 10 minutes before the break Anel Ahmedhodzic was desperately unlucky when his effort came back off the crossbar, with Angus Gunn well beaten.

At the other end, Max Aarons had optimistic appeals for a penalty waved away after a darting run into the box and Marquinhos fired just wide following a clever corner routine, but both defences were largely on top.

Norwich made a bright to start to the second period, with a low Marquinhos cross causing Wes Foderingham his first anxious moment, the keeper relieved to see his block being hacked to safety.

But it was the visitors who finally got their noses in front in controversial fashion just past hour mark, with a goal that Norwich felt was converted from an offside position.

When Iliman Ndiaye’s ball into the danger area was flicked on by Max Lowe, it found McAtee in acres of space in the six-yard box to guide to ball home, with referee Darren Bond ignoring the appeals of the hosts and allowing the effort to stand.

Young striker Abu Kamara was brought on for his debut as the Canaries looked for a way back into the game, but it was the visitors who went close to doubling their advantage on 74 minutes when George Baldock’s strike thumped against the angle of post and crossbar, with Lowe unable to convert the rebound.

Norwich kept going and a low drive from Marquinhos forced an overdue save from Foderingham in injury time, but the Blades saw out of the game for a crucial three points.

