Sam Smith and Lloyd Jones secure vital victory for Cambridge at Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge earned three valuable points in their battle against relegation from Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at Port Vale.

Sam Smith and Lloyd Jones scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to end United’s six-match winless run and move them to within five points of safety with eight matches left to play.

The visitors looked the more threatening in a fairly uneventful first half, with curling efforts from Shilow Tracey and Jack Lankester narrowly missing the target.

Vale sprung into life in the 47th minute as Matty Taylor guided Tom Conlon’s pass into the path of Funso Ojo, whose shot from just inside the area was well saved by Will Mannion.

But they found themselves behind moments later, when Smith bundled the ball into the net after Aidan Stone had kept out Lankester’s close-range attempt.

Cambridge came close to doubling their advantage almost immediately, with shots from Smith and Lankester blocked inside the box.

They did not have to wait much longer for their second, though, as centre-back Jones glanced home a header from Conor McGrandles’ cross in the 52nd minute to settle the contest.