Sam Smith and Lloyd Jones secure vital victory for Cambridge at Port Vale By Press Association April 1 2023, 5.18pm Share Sam Smith and Lloyd Jones secure vital victory for Cambridge at Port Vale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4271203/sam-smith-and-lloyd-jones-secure-vital-victory-for-cambridge-at-port-vale/ Copy Link Lloyd Jones was on target for Cambridge (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Cambridge earned three valuable points in their battle against relegation from Sky Bet League One with a 2-0 victory at Port Vale. Sam Smith and Lloyd Jones scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to end United’s six-match winless run and move them to within five points of safety with eight matches left to play. The visitors looked the more threatening in a fairly uneventful first half, with curling efforts from Shilow Tracey and Jack Lankester narrowly missing the target. Vale sprung into life in the 47th minute as Matty Taylor guided Tom Conlon’s pass into the path of Funso Ojo, whose shot from just inside the area was well saved by Will Mannion. But they found themselves behind moments later, when Smith bundled the ball into the net after Aidan Stone had kept out Lankester’s close-range attempt. Cambridge came close to doubling their advantage almost immediately, with shots from Smith and Lankester blocked inside the box. They did not have to wait much longer for their second, though, as centre-back Jones glanced home a header from Conor McGrandles’ cross in the 52nd minute to settle the contest. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 16 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 16 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers… Gary Bowyer hails Dundee's magnificent seven and 'wonderful' Lyall Cameron as Hamilton boss John… Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar's target as his Angus side move… John Potter pleased with 'good point' for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline… Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife… Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow… Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik… Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby… Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot… Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 3 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 8 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre