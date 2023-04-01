Daniel Mandroiu levels for Lincoln as Sheffield Wednesday dip continues

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday’s dip in form continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

The Owls took the lead in the 12th minute when Will Vaulks crossed in from the left and Michael Smith rose highest to nod in the opener.

Lincoln responded well and equalised after 28 minutes when keeper David Stockdale could only parry Harry Boyes’ effort into the path of Daniel Mandroiu for a tap in.

In the second half, Vaulks’ free-kick was met by Aden Flint but the centre-back could only place his header wide of the target.

The Imps frustrated the home side for the majority of the game with Wednesday struggling to create any real chances of note.

Smith could have stolen all three points with the last chance of the game but defender Adam Jackson was there to clear off the line.

The draw sees the Owls return to the top of League One but it’s now only three points in five games for Darren Moore’s men.