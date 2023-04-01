Lucas Joao rescues point for Reading as Bristol City are held to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucas Joao rescues point for Reading as Bristol City are held to draw

By Press Association
Lucas Joao grabbed Reading a point (Nigel French/PA)
Lucas Joao grabbed Reading a point (Nigel French/PA)

Substitute Lucas Joao headed a 72nd-minute equaliser as Reading forced a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Bristol City.

The hosts went ahead in first-half stoppage time when Tommy Conway fired home left-footed from 10 yards out following George Tanner’s cross after a slick passing move.

But Reading fought back to equalise when Andy Carroll headed powerfully across goal for Joao to rise and nod over stranded goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

City welcomed back striker Conway after a hamstring problem, but were short of centre-backs. With Rob Atkinson, Kal Naismith and Tomas Kalas on the injured list, Zak Vyner and Cameron Pring lined up in the middle of a back four.

Winger Mark Sykes started a four-match suspension. Reading made four changes, with Amadou Mbengue, Nesta Gunness-Walker, Tyrese Fornah and Yakou Meite back in the starting line-up.

Conway volleyed wide and Anis Mehmetii had a shot blocked in an impressive City start that saw Reading’s Thomas Holmes booked for a foul after only four minutes.

The visitors were forced to defend desperately as Andreas Weimann and Nahki Wells saw efforts beaten away. Wells had the ball in the net in the 16th minute, but it was ruled offside.

Reading threatened briefly in the 18th minute when Meite failed to make telling contact with a volley, but it was all the home side as goalkeeper Joe Lumley saved bravely at the feet of Wells.

Two Reading corners in quick succession eased the pressure on their defence, but Lumley was brought into action again on the half-hour mark, gathering a fierce Wells drive from 25 yards.

Reading’s best first-half chance came after 44 minutes when Meite got in behind Vyner to break clear.

City goalkeeper O’Leary advanced from his line to force the striker wide and when he shot from a narrow angle, Vyner was back to head clear.

Conway’s goal deep into two minutes of stoppage time had home fans cheering at the half-time whistle.

Reading began the second half on the front foot, Carroll shooting narrowly wide from distance.

But Lumley was still the busier keeper, dealing comfortably with a Matty James shot from 25 yards.

Both sides made changes, Reading fans chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” when Paul Ince replaced Guinness-Walker and Fornah with Joao and Femi Azeez.

Soon those jeers tuned to cheers as Joao netted within 11 minutes of being introduced.

Both sides went all out for the three points in the closing stages. City thought they had grabbed the winner when Weimann forced the ball home on 84 minutes, but for the second time they were denied by a linesman’s flag.

Substutute Andy King saw a stoppage-time header come back off the bar as City had to settle for a point.

