Partick Thistle back on track with five-goal win at Cove

Partick earned their first win in four games with a dominant 5-0 win against strugglers Cove.

Thistle remain fourth in the table and Scott Tiffoney put them ahead in the 11th minute with a low strike into the corner.

Steven Lawless followed up seven minutes later, firing the ball into the bottom corner to double their lead and Cove then had a great chance to pull one back but Cieran Dunne’s shot smashed off the post.

Thistle got their third in the 58th minute when Brian Graham curled the ball into the bottom corner and Kevin Holt extended the lead just four minutes afterwards with a header from Kyle Turner’s free-kick.

Danny Mullen wrapped the game up in the 90th minute with a headed effort into the top corner to hand Rangers their sixth straight league defeat.