Stirling extend lead with victory over Elgin City as title rivals Dumbarton lose

Stirling Albion moved five points clear on top of cinch League Two, easing to victory over Elgin City while title rivals Dumbarton stumbled to defeat.

Albion recorded the day’s biggest win in the division, seeing off Elgin 3-0. Aaron Dunsmore and Dale Carrick put the table-toppers two ahead in under half-an-hour before Robert Thomson completed the scoring early in the second half.

That put Stirling on 59 points, but chasers Dumbarton remained stuck on 54 as they went down 2-1 at home to Stenhousemuir.

They were 1-0 ahead at the interval thanks to Aron Lynas, but a quickfire double from Gavin Reilly and Thomas Orr flipped the result on its head midway through the second half.

Annan held on to third place thanks to a last-minute winner from Aidan Smith. A 0-0 scoreline against East Fife was in the offing until the number nine popped up to snatch all three points.

Forfar had been set to leapfrog Annan after coming from behind to beat bottom club Albion Rovers 2-1. Joe Bevan had put the visitors in front but two goals in six minutes from Nathan Flanagan and Ben Armour after the hour mark ensured the turnaround. Armour missed a late penalty but was not made to pay.

Kieran McGachie got the only goal of the game as Bonnyrigg Rose beat Stranraer at New Dundas Park.