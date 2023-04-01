Jonathan Leko earns MK Dons a point at Wycombe By Press Association April 1 2023, 5.35pm Share Jonathan Leko earns MK Dons a point at Wycombe Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4271275/jonathan-leko-earns-mk-dons-a-point-at-wycombe/ Copy Link Jonathan Leko earned his side a point (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Jonathan Leko’s classy finish helped MK Dons claim a 2-2 draw at Wycombe in a fiery Buckinghamshire derby. Leko’s late strike moved the Dons five points clear of League One’s relegation zone while the Chairboys sit two points from the play-off places despite David Wheeler’s double. The visitors opened the scoring inside 10 minutes when Conor Grant found space on the edge of the area and squared to a free Daniel Harvie who rolled home an easy finish. Wycombe responded and after Chem Campbell was fouled 40 yards out from goal, captain Joe Jacobson curled a beautiful delivery to the back post for Wheeler to ghost in unmarked and equalise. Dons started the second half brightly as Paris Maghoma forced Max Stryjek to tip over his powerful drive. Five minutes later, Lewis Wing’s blocked free-kick fell to Tjay De Barr and his hooked cross was lashed home by Wheeler for his second of the game. Leko then produced a moment of inspiration, cutting inside and beating three Wycombe defenders to curl home a deflected effort and earn his side a valuable point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 16 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 16 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Peter Pawlett ‘close to tears’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin rues soft Rangers… Gary Bowyer hails Dundee's magnificent seven and 'wonderful' Lyall Cameron as Hamilton boss John… Ray McKinnon insists League Two survival still Forfar's target as his Angus side move… John Potter pleased with 'good point' for Kelty Hearts and sets out reason Dunfermline… Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife… Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: On-the-whistle report as 10-man Saints make Dons fight for narrow… Rangers v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Malik… Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts verdict: Key moments and star men as West Fife derby… Forfar verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side move into play-off spot… Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 3 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 6 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 7 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 8 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre