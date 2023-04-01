Jonathan Leko earns MK Dons a point at Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jonathan Leko’s classy finish helped MK Dons claim a 2-2 draw at Wycombe in a fiery Buckinghamshire derby.

Leko’s late strike moved the Dons five points clear of League One’s relegation zone while the Chairboys sit two points from the play-off places despite David Wheeler’s double.

The visitors opened the scoring inside 10 minutes when Conor Grant found space on the edge of the area and squared to a free Daniel Harvie who rolled home an easy finish.

Wycombe responded and after Chem Campbell was fouled 40 yards out from goal, captain Joe Jacobson curled a beautiful delivery to the back post for Wheeler to ghost in unmarked and equalise.

Dons started the second half brightly as Paris Maghoma forced Max Stryjek to tip over his powerful drive.

Five minutes later, Lewis Wing’s blocked free-kick fell to Tjay De Barr and his hooked cross was lashed home by Wheeler for his second of the game.

Leko then produced a moment of inspiration, cutting inside and beating three Wycombe defenders to curl home a deflected effort and earn his side a valuable point.