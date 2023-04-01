Dramatic Robbie Gotts winner earns Barrow big win over Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Gotts scored a dramatic stoppage-time screamer to secure Barrow a welcome 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

Glenn Morris’ early own goal handed the hosts the lead but the game looked set for a draw after Conor Masterson’s 82nd-minute leveller.

But Gotts’ first goal of the season came just at the right time to keep Barrow within touching distance of the top seven.

Top scorer Josh Gordon was constantly thwarted by the on-song Morris after the Gills goalkeeper had painfully seen a clearance hit him in the back and go into his own net inside the first 10 minutes.

The shot-stopper produced a string of fine saves to keep out Gordon as the dangerous marksman searched for a second goal in as many games.

Josh Kay was also kept out by Morris as the hosts threatened without reward before half-time.

Gordon then saw his header hit the post on the stroke of the break to heighten his frustrations.

The missed chances came back to bite Barrow as Masterson, unmarked in the box, nodded home Alex MacDonald’s delicious delivery.

But Gotts snatched victory out of nowhere with his sensational strike four minutes into added time.