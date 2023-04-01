Paul Mullin nets fourth hat-trick of season as five-star Wrexham reclaim top spot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Mullin scored his fourth hat-trick of the season as Wrexham returned to the Vanarama National League summit on 100 points with a 5-1 win over Oldham.

Eoghan O’Connell headed Wrexham in front midway through the first half from close range before another header from Mullin doubled their lead.

Liam Hogan pulled one back in stoppage time from John Rooney’s free-kick but just five minutes after the interval, the lead was two again as Elliot Lee finished from outside the box.

Mullin struck again with 20 minutes remaining, his 33rd league goal of the season and 42nd in all competitions, before Oldham striker Mike Fondop was sent off in the closing stages for an elbow on O’Connell.

Mullin’s late third finished the scoring as Wrexham reached a century of points and moved three ahead of Notts County in the race for the lone automatic promotion place.