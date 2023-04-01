David Carson winner earns Inverness late win at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Carson notched a late winner as Inverness beat Greenock Morton 2-1 at Cappielow.

Carson finished past Brian Schwake in the 88th minute to secure a third victory in four cinch Championship games for Caley Thistle.

The home side had earlier equalised with a 69th-minute Grant Gillespie penalty, cancelling out Scott Allardice’s opener that had come nine minutes into the second half.

It sees Billy Dodds’ Inverness, in sixth, close the gap to Dougie Imrie’s fifth-placed Morton to a point.