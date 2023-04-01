Darren Ferguson disappointed with Peterborough draw despite play-off position

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darren Ferguson admitted he was left disappointed with his Peterborough players on the day they climbed into the League One play-off places.

Posh rose into the top six by virtue of having scored more goals than fellow promotion-hopefuls Derby – but they rarely looked like finding the net in a goalless stalemate against a struggling Oxford side without a win in a dozen games.

In fact it was the visitors who squandered the best chance as Yanic Wildshut was denied by Posh goalkeeper Will Norris on the half-hour mark.

But Oxford still claimed a second draw in successive matches under new boss Liam Manning to edge three points clear of the relegation zone – and it featured a first clean sheet since December.

Ferguson said: “The lads gave everything in terms of their application and desire to win the game, but we can’t get away from the fact it is a disappointing result.

“It was like attack versus defence in the second half. We tried everything we could by changing formation and personnel.

“It was one of those days where we just needed that bit of quality. The ball to break for us or a decision to go our way – but it just wasn’t to be.

“I’m disappointed with the players and I was a little bit angry with them – for no other reason than my expectations for this group of players are high and I expect better from them.

“But the most important thing is, we didn’t lose the game when we were chasing a goal to win it.

“We were up against a team fighting for their lives and playing for a point which they will be delighted with.

“They were wasting time but I can’t be critical of that as I would be doing the same thing in their position.”

Oxford boss Manning said: “It’s about picking up points in our position and we have to be pleased to have got one here.

“We’ve set a benchmark in certain areas today and it’s important we now don’t drop below that level. There is lots still to do, but there are definitely positives to take.

“Eventually we want to be better with the ball, but today it was about coming to a difficult place and making sure we were hard to beat. I thought we created the better chances as well.

“I think it was quite clear what we have worked on in training. We spent the whole week on what we do when out of possession, being compact and looking like a team.

“There is no doubt about the ability we have within the group, but it is about bringing it all together and staying connected.”