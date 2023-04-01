Lee Bell happy with game plan as Crewe claim victory at Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Bell happy with game plan as Crewe claim victory at Doncaster

By Press Association
Lee Bell was happy with Crewe’s win at Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lee Bell was happy with Crewe’s win at Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell was delighted an aggressive approach from his side paid off as they ended a run of three straight defeats with a 2-0 victory at Doncaster.

Goals from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Connor O’Riordan secured a first away win since November for Alex.

Bell said: “I told the players I expected them to win this game and the first half was as good as we have been this season.

“We put them right on the back foot by pressing high from the start with excellent energy levels and I’m delighted the game plan got us a lead at half-time.

“We wanted to make the game exciting and dominate them by getting in their faces and I thought there were improved performances throughout the team, especially in the middle of the park.”

Bell was also pleased with the effort of Baker-Richardson, who completed his first 90 minutes since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

He added: “He did extremely well to get through the game.

“While the plan was not to give him 90 minutes, we were desperate to win and I thought the best way of getting the three points was keeping him on the pitch.”

Rovers head coach Danny Schofield labelled his side’s first half showing as “nowhere near good enough” as they fell to a sixth defeat from nine.

Schofield criticised his players’ physical competitiveness against Alex, which left them with a mountain to climb heading into the second half.

He has implored his squad to find the fight in the remaining games of the season.

“It was a disappointing performance,” he said.

“The first-half performance was nowhere near good enough. To come in at half-time 2-0 down was below the level we need to be in order to compete, never mind win games.

“In the second half I thought it was much improved but Crewe managed the game in terms of slowing the game down and putting the ball into certain areas which is understandable.

“We didn’t do enough in attack for the possession we had in the second half to get back into the game.

“We physically lost the game in terms of the individual physical capability of the players in duels – we didn’t sprint hard enough to balls, we didn’t get enough contacts or those explosive moments like passing and running in behind. Crewe were much better than us at that in the first half.

“The individual errors are disappointing but that physical aspect is the biggest concern for me.

“It’s down to the player to be as competitive as possible within his physical capabilities. We need to be able to win the duels, get body contact, sprint in behind and sprint back to recover.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police are investigating the use of pyrotechnics during Saturday's match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Kelty Hearts manager John Potter and Pars boss James McPake. Images: SNS.
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan is on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
AmyElle will perform on the Radio 1 Dance Stage on Friday night. Image: Jennifer McCord
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson instructs his St Johnstone players against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC
Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2…
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented